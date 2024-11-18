Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Linda Robson has warned others about the dangers of online scams after she was almost tricked out of hundreds of pounds by thieves who pretended to be her daughter.

The Loose Women star, 66, was left “shaken” after receiving a message from someone claiming to be her 28-year-old daughter Bobbie, who she shares with her ex-husband Mark Dunford.

Robson explained that the scammers were convincing as they mimicked her daughter’s language and used her family nickname “Bobbi Girl” to convince her the texts were her child.

Speaking to The Mirror, Robson said: “I was on Loose Women when I got a message from my daughter, saying ‘I’ve dropped my phone down the toilet, can you send me some money?’

“I rang her and then she texted me saying ‘I can’t pick up the phone because it’s gone down the toilet,’” she continued.

“It sounded like it was my daughter, she was saying things we would say to each other, and used her nickname for her - Bobbi Girl.”

She added: “I really thought it was true. I would’ve sent the money the scammers wanted – £150 – because I was really worried she didn’t have any.

Robson explained that she was only stopped from transferring funds after a Loose Women producer intervened and said she was probably being scammed.

To test the theory, the TV host asked the scammers the name of her family dog. “They said Gerald, and I said: ‘No, my dog’s called Dolly.’ So that’s when I knew I was being scammed.’ she said.

Citizens Advice estimates that nine million people in the UK were caught out by financial scams in the past year, with more than three-quarters carried out on social media sites.

Reflecting on the incident, Robson said: “I’m 66 now, so I’m not as savvy as the younger people. We need to be really, really careful.”

Linda Robson with her ex-husband Mark Dunford ( Getty Images )

It comes after Robson announced she had split from Bobbie’s father Mark Dunford after 33 years of marriage in November 2023.

The pair first met during their teenage years, tied the knot in 1990 and share Bobbie, 28, and Louis, 32

Confirming her split from Dunford, Robson said: “He’s a really good dad and we had some good years, but enough is enough. I’m not interested [in dating] honestly. I can’t be a***d with all that.”

A year on, she added in a recent interview: “I don’t need a man. I’ve got my friends and my family. I’m not interested in dating, I’m too old now. I can’t be bothered with all that jiggy jiggy.”