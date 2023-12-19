For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Loose Women’s Linda Robson has hit back on social media after death rumours started circulating online about her.

The 65-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday (18 December) to put an end to the chatter once and for all.

Joking with her fans on the platform, Robson shared a video of her acting as if she was dead, with her arms crossed on her chest and then coming back to life.

She captioned the post: "Woke up to lots of messages and calls, apparently there has been a rumour I had passed away going around. You won’t get rid of me that easy!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post while showing their support for the presenter.

Robson has shut down death rumours (Linda Robson Instagram )

One user commented: “What a disgusting rumour to start.”

“I’d just ignore the rumours as they are getting kinda silly now and how dare they hoax you! NANNY LINDA! I was outraged to see the rumour tbh. Anyway, hope you are well Linda and I’m a huge fan of you and Birds of a Feather,” another fan wrote.

A third commented: “I wouldn’t take any notice of these rumours going around that u have passed away, which u haven’t, anyway big fan of yours and loose women, hope u have a great day Linda Robson.”

While another fan applauded Robson for seeing the “funny side” of the rumours, adding: “At least you can see the funny side. They’re too frequent to be true most of the time now.”

The rumours come after the Loose Women panellist’s split from her husband Mark Dunford after 33 years of marriage.

Mark Dunford and Linda Robson (Getty Images)

The pair first met during their teenage years and tied the knot in 1990. They now share two children, Roberta, 27, and Louis, 31.

Confirming her split from Dunford last month, Robson said, as reported by The Mirror: "He’s a really good dad and we had some good years, but enough is enough. I’m not interested [in dating] honestly. I can’t be a***d with all that."

The star has been spotted without her wedding ring and has since revealed her plans for the festive holiday season with her family.

Speaking on Loose Women, Robson added: "I like buying presents but I prefer making memories. So this year we’re all going away between Christmas and New Year, I’m paying for us all to go away for a couple of days.

“Then we’re going to go see [Christopher] Biggins in panto in Southampton. As you get older, you don’t know how long you’ve got left, do you, so you might as well make the most of it. But it’s true, you don’t know!"

Loose Women airs weekday’s at 12:30pm on ITV.