Stacey Solomon returns to Loose Women as co-star tells her 'you've changed'

Stacey Solomon made her much-anticipated return to Loose Women on Wednesday (8 November) after 11 months away.

The 34-year-old welcomed fifth child Belle back in February, and her last appearance on the show was back in December 2022.

Joining panellists Kaye Adams, Katie Piper and Judi Love, Solomon said she had “missed the show so much” and that returning to her co-stars was “like therapy”.

Kaye Adams then told her “You’ve changed” as she revealed she has become an exercise convert, getting up at 6am to work out.