Loose Women star Brenda Edwards opens up on breast cancer diagnosis

Loose Woman star Brenda Edwards has opened up about her own breast cancer diagnosis to raise vital awareness.

The panelist, who underwent a mastectomy spoke out as part of the show’s “Don’ Skip Your Screening” campaign.

She said: “For a very long time after I had my mastectomy, I didn’t want to look in the mirror because it was so different.”

Brenda then revealed that by speaking with her friends and taking part in the Real Full Monty with co-star Coleen Nolan, she got her confidence back.

She said: “This is me. If you can’t love yourself, nobody else is and you can’t expect anyone else to.”