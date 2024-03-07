Lindsay Lohan reveals who her son’s godparents are to surprise from fans

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lindsay Lohan has opened up about who the godparents are to her seven-month-old son, Luai, who she shares with husband Bader Shammas.

Recently, the actress appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, when she broke the news that Luai’s godparents are NBA star Steph Curry and his wife, cookbook author and actress Ayesha Curry.

During her interview, Lohan said she met the couple through mutual friends as her husband is friends with celebrity chef Michael Mina, who thought Lohan and Ayesha Curry would really hit it off.

“We were in Dubai, and Michael Mina kept saying to Bader, he was like: ‘You need to introduce Lindsay and Ayesha. I need them to meet,’” the actress said.

The chef turned out to be right in his prediction.

“She happened to be coming to Dubai and we met, and we just clicked right off the bat,” Lohan explained. “It’s so funny, because when you get older in life, you don’t make adult friends and friendships that grow.”

“We clicked right away, and she’s been with me since,” Lohan continued. “I was like: ‘I really want to have kids soon,’ and then I got pregnant. So it was very fitting.”

In response to the revelation, one person tweeted: “It’s always fascinating to learn about unexpected connections between celebrities,” while another said: “This is a surprising combination.”

“Cute, I actually love this,” someone else wrote.

Recently, the 37-year-old actor spoke candidly about balancing motherhood and her career during an interview with E! News, published on 5 March. According to Lohan, when she’s deciding what films to make, she keeps in mind that one day her child will be watching them.

“I want to do things that my son can see,” she said. “But I also want to do things that inspire me.”

After expressing that “everything’s changing” for her nowadays, the Freak Friday star also acknowledged that she’s found ways to adjust to the changes.

“It’s a learning process - I’m having a different go at it,” she said. “Figuring out what I want to do and how I want to do it.”

Speaking to E! News, she opened up about combining her personal and professional lives, noting that she keeps her son nearby when on different movie sets. She also confirmed that she brought Luai to Ireland while filming her new movie, Irish Wish, which comes out on Netflix on 15 March.

While Lohan emphasised how grateful she is to have her son around amid her busy work schedule, she noted that this won’t always be the case when he gets older.

“I’m still fortunate he’s young, so I can bring him everywhere,” she said. “And he is everywhere with me, because I don’t want to leave him. But I think it will definitely play more of a factor as time passes.”

Back in July 2023, a representative for Lohan first confirmed to The Independent that she and her husband welcomed their first child together, noting that “the family is over the moon in love”. However, the exact date of the baby’s birth is currently unknown. As for the baby’s name, “Luai”, which is a popular Arabic name for boys, it means strong and steady, or shield or protector.

Since then, the Parent Trap star has spoken candidly about being a first-time mother on social media. In August 2023, she shared a snap of herself in a cropped tank top and postpartum underwear by the company Freda, while posting a message about her body after giving birth.