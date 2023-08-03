Lindsay Lohan celebrates the realities of motherhood with sweet Instagram post

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lindsay Lohan is celebrating her new lifetime role - being a mom.

The Freaky Friday star posted a sweet message honouring her postpartum body and the realities of motherhood to Instagram on 2 August. Lohan, who recently gave birth to her son Luai, snapped a mirror selfie in a cropped tank top and postpartum underwear by the company Freda.

“I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery,” the 37-year-old wrote, before plugging the brand of nighties. “Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world!”

Going back to her roots, she referenced Amy Poehler’s iconic line from the 2004 film Mean Girls when she added: “I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom.”

Lohan wasn’t the only one enamoured by her new-mom glow, as her former co-stars and family commented on how radiant she appeared.

Dina Lohan, the actor’s mother, acknowledged her daughter’s beauty when she commented: “You look beautiful with a mommy’s glow. He is so gorgeous and such a beautiful gift to us all... what a beautiful thing I saw as you and our lil blessing bonded... miracles happen my love.”

Lisa Ann Walter, Lohan’s Parent Trap co-star, noted: “You look so fit and healthy and gorgeous! Awwwww that little man had made you even more beautiful.” Meanwhile, her Mean Girls love interest, Jonathan Bennett, gushed: “You’ve never looked more beautiful.”

The Just My Luck actor shares son Luai with her husband Bader Shammas, who she married last July after their engagement in November 2021.

Lohan announced she was expecting her first child in March. She shared the baby news on Instagram by posting a photo of a white baby onesie with the words “Coming soon…” printed across it. In the caption, Lohan shared that she and Shammas are “blessed and excited” about the upcoming addition to their family.

Last November, the former child star opened up about married life with her financier husband. In an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Lohan told the late-night host that married life is “so special”.

“It’s great. I met my person, and you never know if you’re going to find that in life,” she said. “He’s an amazing man, I love him and we’re a great team.”

When asked whether being married had given her a “new perspective” on life, Lohan replied: “You just get to share everything with someone, it’s so special. Everything becomes that much more important.”

In an appreciation post for her partner in July 2022, Lohan pointed out how lucky she felt with Shammas by her side. “I am the luckiest woman in the world,” she said. “You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday.”

Lohan and Shammas chose their son Luai’s name because of its Arabic meanings of “shield” and “protector.” According to Lohan’s representative Leslie Sloane, the family is “over the moon in love” with their son, she told USA Today.