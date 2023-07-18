Lindsay Lohan’s mum Dina says she gave birth ‘two days earlier’ than her due date

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dina Lohan has revealed that her daughter Lindsay Lohan welcomed her first child “two days earlier” than her due date.

Lindsay and her husband Bader Shammas confirmed via a representative on Monday (17 July) that they are now the proud parents of a “beautiful, healthy son named Luai”.

In a statement, the representative added: “The family is over the moon in love.”

Dina, 60, told Us Weekly that she had plans to travel to Dubai, where Lindsay and Shammas live, to be with her daughter before the birth.

However, her second grandchild “decided to come early to join us sooner”, she said, adding: “We are so blessed and overjoyed and filled with so much love.”

Lindsay, 37, announced that she was expecting her first child in March, less than a year after marrying Shammas in June 2022.

She recently shared an inside look at her son’s beach-themed nursery with her fans on Instagram. The Falling For Christmas star posted a photograph of herself cradling her bump in front of a wall with a beach mural and a nautical-themed crib.

In April, Lindsay shared photos from her baby shower with family and friends and wrote in the caption: “Good times. So grateful for all the wonderful people in my life.”

She opened up about impending motherhood in an interview with Allure last month and said she “can’t wait” for the next chapter of her life.

“I can’t wait to see what the feeling is and what it’s like to just be a mom,” she said. “Happy tears. That’s just who I am. Though now, it’s probably baby emotion. It’s overwhelming in a good way.”

Lindsay and Shammas tied the knot last year after announcing their engagement in November 2021.

In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Parent Trap star gushed about the Arabic financier and said he was her “person”.

She described married life as “so special”, adding: “It’s great. I met my person, and you never know if you’re going to find that in life.

“He’s an amazing man. I love him and we’re a great team.”