Lionel Richie has shared his anti-ageing secrets after fans praised the singer’s youthful appearance at the King’s coronation concert last week.

On Sunday 7 May, Richie joined artists such as Katy Perry, Take That, and Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli at Windsor Castle for an evening of performances to mark King Charles III’s crowning the previous day.

Though Richie’s headlining act divided audiences online, fans unanimously agreed the pop and soul icon was looking as young as ever.

One person wrote: “How is Lionel Richie 73, he looks so young.”

Another suggested the “All Night Long” singer’s appearance was due to “a lot of surgery”.

In an interview with DailyMail.com published on Tuesday 9 May, Richie said he will never get plastic surgery because “that s*** goes wrong” and “God might not recognise me”.

He explained: “[Plastic surgery] locks you in for that year [while you recover] – and after that, you can’t go naturally, you’re staying right there... You try and go back to reset, and you can’t.”

He also revealed his best anti-ageing secrets – including water, sweat, and sex.

Richie, who has been in a relationship with 33-year-old model Lisa Parigi for over a year, said he also avoids eating too much red meat.

“I know it’s real boring. [Sex] will work also and it’s good for your heart,” he continued.

Richie recently walked his youngest daughter Sofia Richie down the aisle, at her wedding to music executive Elliot Grainge in Antibes, France last month.