The Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein has called out her estranged husband after he announced his engagement to his girlfriend, despite the former couple still being legally married.

The reality star, 41, took to Instagram on 30 July after her estranged husband, Lenny Hochstein, revealed he was engaged to his 27-year-old girlfriend, Katharina Mazepa. “Congrats to my current husband and his mistress on their engagement,” Lisa wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story.

Lisa, who shares two children with the Miami-based plastic surgeon, also hit back at her former mother-in-law’s comment on Lenny’s engagement post. In a screenshot captured by AllAboutTRH on Instagram, Marina Hochstein - Lenny’s mother - congratulated her son on his engagement while seemingly taking aim at Lisa.

“I will be very happy that this time you are getting a woman who love and respect you. You certainly did not have that in your previous marriage. Good luck congratulations,” Marina wrote on Instagram.

In a separate Instagram Story, Lisa re-posted a screenshot of Marina’s comment, writing: “What a wonderful mother-in-law and grandmother. How disgusting.”

On 29 July, the 57-year-old surgeon announced he was engaged to Mazepa after one year of dating. The couple shared photos from the engagement, which took place on the Spanish island Es Vedrà, on Instagram.

“On top of an ancient pirate cave, overlooking the sunset over breathtaking Es Vedrá, he asked to steal me away forever,” the model captioned their joint Instagram post, which included a snap of Mazepa’s diamond engagement ring.

Soon after the engagement, fans were quick to point out that Lenny is still married to Lisa, having filed for divorce from her in May 2022 after 12 years of marriage. “Dude just divorced and now engaged within the year. Yikes,” wrote one user, while another commented: “Get divorced first.”

Now, Lisa and Lenny are in the midst of a “really ugly and really nasty” divorce proceeding, the reality star recently told People. The estranged couple shares son Logan, seven, and daughter Elle, three.

According to court documents obtained byPage Six, Lenny cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. He also claimed that their “marriage is irretrievably broken and there is no present hope for a meaningful reconciliation”.

Throughout season five of The Real Housewives of Miami, which aired from December 2022 to March 2023 on Peacock, viewers watched as Lisa and Lenny’s decade-long marriage came undone. At the beginning of the season, Lisa revealed to her fellow housewives that Lenny was leaving her. Days later, he announced he was in a new relationship with Mazepa, sparking rumours of infidelity.

“Nothing happened between [Katharina and I] until [Lisa and I] decided on the divorce and Lisa was aware of my plans before anything happened between Katharina and myself,” Lenny told People at the time.

Lenny’s mother, Marina, initially criticised her son for filing for divorce as she showed her support for Lisa. As season five progressed, however, Lisa revealed that her mother-in-law had turned a corner. “She definitely was on my side in the beginning,” Lisa said on a December 2022 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “Today, you know, it’s her only son, so she’s more on his side.”

“And it’s expected,” she added.

Lisa is currently in a relationship with businessman Jody Glidden. The reality star previously described her boyfriend as a “great guy” who’s “super supportive” in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“[He] has empathy, he cares, wants to motivate me to do better, be my best,” she told ET in March, adding that his qualities are “things that I’m not used to dealing with, or used to having from my previous relationship.”

The sixth season of TheReal Housewives of Miami began filming in April 2023 and is set to air later this year.