Lisa Rinna candidly responds to TikTok expert slamming her facial fillers

Lisa Rinna gave a candid response to a TikTok video criticising her facial fillers.

The 60-year-old TV icon wasn’t afraid to admit she made a mistake in getting Skinvive by Juvederm, the FDA-approved hyaluronic acid microdroplet injectable, after Nicole Smith, a cosmetic injector, used her as an example of an “over-filled look”.

“Skinvive is not for everyone and it was not good for me. Luckily we could dissolve it today. Whew,” Rinna wrote in the comments section of Smith’s TikTok.

Smith inserted a clip of the Days of Our Lives favourite on the red carpet at the 2024 Fashion Trust US Awards. In the footage, Rinna, with her short pixie haircut, was seen puckering her lips for the cameras.

“How do we prevent this over-filled look that we are seeing more and more with celebrities?” the aesthetic physician assistant asked before switching her screen to show a before and after of Rinna.

“The key with doing derma filler and Botox is to maintain your youthful look and not to alter or change your appearance,” Smith continued. “When they place too much filler in the cheeks and the face, it completely throws off the full facial balance.”

The social media user argued that “good injection techniques” should elicit results that are “undetectable”. In other words, filler shouldn’t be too noticeable. Additionally, Smith said one should focus on inserting injections in a preauricular area – below the cheekbone – for a more balanced appearance.

Smith added: “It is important to find an injector that will honestly tell you you’ve reached your maximum filler potential.”

This isn’t the first time Rinna has openly admitted to going “too far” with facial fillers.

“We all know everyone does it,” the Melrose Place actor told In Touch, per a 2008 HuffPost report. However, while she’s not against getting filler, Rinna used herself as an example of needing to know when it’s too much.

“I saw a picture of myself and thought, ‘Uh-oh,’” she went on to say. “You have to be careful. I’m a perfect example of that!”

Commenters on Smith’s TikTok video confessed they were shocked to see Rinna’s transformation after all the Skinvive.

One perplexed person exclaimed: “I can’t believe that’s Lisa Rinna.”

“I had no idea that was Lisa Rinna,” another agreed.