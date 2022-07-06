Lisa Rinna has issued an apology for her recent behaviour on Instagram and expressed that her rage was due to her grief over her mother’s death.

The 58-year-old actor posted on Instagram on Monday to talk candidly about her grief in the wake of her mom’s, Lois Rinna, death in November 2021.

“Grief never ends…But it changes,” the quote reads. “It’s a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith…It is the price of love.”

In the caption of the post, Rinna apologised for her rage and said “pain and sadness” has impacted her actions on social media. The post comes on the heels of the reality TV star having some drama with herThe Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Garcelle Beauvais, and the cast of The Real Housewives of Dubai.

“I have had a really rough time of it,” she wrote. “I think you’ve seen how hard this has hit me. I’m sorry if I’ve raged on you, about you- it really has nothing to do with any of you. I never thought I would feel this way. I really thought grief would be about sadness and pain but it’s so much more.”

The Days of Our Lives star went on to describe how her mother’s death has “really hit [her] hard” and thanked her followers for their “patience,” as she’s working on becoming “stronger and better”.

“I am really struggling, I just never thought it would feel like this but here it is. Losing my Mom has really hit me hard,” she continued. “Thank you for your patience with me, I know it’s not easy to have warm fuzzies for me right now but I’ll get through this and hopefully come out the other side stronger and better. Thank you for your support and your love. I so so appreciate it.”

While Rinna has disabled the comments on her Instagram post, it has since been reposted on a Bravo fan account, where viewers have criticised her for not taking accountability for her actions. They also accused her of using her “grief” to make up for her “racist” comments.

“Not sure if grief causes people to make ignorant and bigoted posts; it certainly doesn’t warrant a pass, good try Lisa. The timing of this seems calculated, after the way her and the cast have treated Garcelle,” one wrote.

“Um, pretty sure she acted like this before Lois passed. Now she’s just using it as a smokescreen for her continuous bad behaviour,” another added.

A third person wrote: “Calling over[t] racism ‘grief’ isn’t it. How about taking some accountability and apologising? Not just say, ‘I’ll get through it.’”

Last week, Beauvais appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and called The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newcomer Diana Jenkins “uneducated,” after Jenkins claimed to have misinterpreted the meaning of a “black content creator” on Instagram.

In a comment on an Instagram post, shared via a Bravo fan account, Jenkins said that she thought the term was a reference to a page dedicated to “snarky content” and apologised for being “racially insensitive”.

Shortly after Beauvais’s WWHL appearance, Rinna shared her thoughts on the situation in a since-expired Instagram Story later shared via Today.

“We fight on our show. If we fight with Garcelle, we are all of a sudden called a racist,” she wrote. “That’s bulls***, I will not accept that. I will express myself when and how I want and I am not afraid of any of you hoes.”

In a second post, she added: “And if you are just so triggered by our show, and a lot of you p****** are, Go watch Dubai.”

As Rinna was making a reference to The Real Housewives of Dubai, some stars of the reality show slammed the former model.

“Rinna Africa called and they want their lips back!,” RHOD star Chanel Ayan tweeted. “Keep Dubai out of your mess and your mouth.”