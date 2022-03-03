Lala Kent claims that her ex-fiancé, Hollywood producer Randall Emmett, was dating a 23-year-old the same month their daughter Ocean was born in March 2021.

The Vanderpump Rules star made the claims on Wednesday in the comment section of an Instagram post shared by One Mom’s Battle. The post called out Emmett, 50, as a “narcissist” for his treatment of Lala Kent yet sharing photos of his daughters.

“Let’s talk about it,” the 31-year-old Bravo celebrity began. “I was alone during most of my pregnancy and for the first 7 months of her life, until the mask fell and I saw who he really was.”

“He started a relationship with a 23 year old in March of 2021 — the month I gave birth,” she revealed. The reality star said that her ex-fiancé “travelled” with the unnamed woman while she was home with their now 11-month-old daughter and working on her brand, Give Them LaLa Beauty.

Kent ended their three-year engagement in October 2021, after images surfaced of Emmett allegedly cheating on Kent in Nashville with two women. Kent admitted that when the pictures were leaked, she tried to leave the Bel Air home the family shared to gain clarity and avoid a toxic environment for her daughter. But Emmett made it difficult as he would threaten to call the police if she didn’t return home with Ocean.

Lala Kent reveals Randall Emmett was dating a 23-year-old the same month their daughter Ocean was born (Instagram / Lala Kent)

“I did what I had to do to leave the relationship with my baby,” Kent continued. She soon learned that Emmett’s new 23-year-old girlfriend moved into the home just two days after she left with her daughter.

“I was able to get out — but now my daughter is in the hands of a broken court system,” Kent said. “Narcs thrive when they are under a microscope. I am not blind to what is going on, tho. It makes me sick that my sweet daughter’s face (a picture I took and sent to him by the way) is what pops up when he does his dirty work.”

In a separate comment, Kent revealed that her ex-fiancé is still dating the unnamed 23-year-old woman, but she is not upset with her. “She saved me,” Kent wrote. “But I’m heartbroken for her. She’s his next victim.”

Kent previously told PEOPLE that she has “very little communication” with Emmett as they co-parent their daughter. The movie producer also shares daughters London, 11, and Rylee, 8, with ex-wife Ambyr Childers.