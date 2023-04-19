Lizzo hits back at people discussing her body on TikTok: ‘I am the beauty standard’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lizzo is speaking out about body positivity and has a few words for people who can’t seem to stop talking about appearance.

The 34-year-old singer recently shared a get-ready-with-me video to TikTok and shared a message about self-love.

“I just finished showering and doing my little routine,” she said, as she faced the camera and adjusted her hair. “And you know what I realised? I am f***ing gorgeous. I am the beauty standard. Catch up, b****!”

The 15-second clip ends with Lizzo setting her phone down and striking a pose before the camera accidentally falls down.

In the caption, Lizzo hit back at critics who’ve been commenting on her appearance: “I’ve seen way too many TikTok lives discussing my body lately…. Yall ok?”

As of 19 April, the video has more than 302,700 views, with TikTok users in the comments praising the “Truth Hurts” singer.

“You’re so gorgeous, even the camera fell for you,” one wrote, while another added: “I love this.”

“Stunner! And I’m obsessed with your haircut too,” a third wrote.

Other people applauded Lizzo’s response to critics: “Normalise letting people exist without having to give a commentary about their appearance. Good or bad. You’re killing it.”

The “About Damn Time” singer also shared the same video to Instagram with a different message to online trolls.

“I’m sorry that my perfect face & rockin body offends you,” she wrote in the caption of her post. “I can’t help that I’m God’s favorite.”

This isn’t Lizzo’s first time pushing back on her haters. In January, she addressed how “tired” she was of the discourse around her body and pointed out some of the things that critics said to her in a video posted to her Instagram.

“I have seen comments go from…‘Oh my gosh, you’re so big you need to lose weight but for your health’ to ‘Oh my gosh, you need to get a** or titties or something’ to ‘Oh my gosh, why did she get all that work done it’s just too much work.’ Are we OK?” she said. “Do you see the delusion?”

Lizzo continued: “Do we realise that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards? Artists are here to make art. And this body is art. And I’m going to do whatever I want with this body.”

She then said that she wished these types of comments would cost people “money” so they “could see how much time [they] are f**ing wasting on the wrong things”.

Lizzo isn’t the first singer this month to push back on critics for their remarks on her body. Ariana Grande also recently responded to fans’ concerns about her body. In a rare statement shared to TikTok last week, she reminded viewers that “there are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful,” before urging them to be “kind” to each other.

“I think we could be, I think we should be, gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter what,” she said at the start of the video. “If you think you’re saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is — healthy, unhealthy, big, small, this, that, sexy, not sexy — we just shouldn’t.”

The singer, who is currently working on the live-action Wicked film, addressed some of the speculation she’s heard around her health.

“Personally for me, the body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body,” Grande added. “I was on a lot of antidepressants, and drinking on them, and eating poorly, and at the lowest points of my life when I looked the way you consider ‘my healthy,’ but that in fact wasn’t my healthy.”