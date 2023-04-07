Lizzo shares behind-the-scene Mandalorian photos in heartfelt Instagram tribute

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lizzo has shared some behind-the-scene moments from her appearance in The Mandalorian’s latest episode.

In the episode, titled “Chapter 22: Guns for Hire”, the pop singer baffled fans with her surprise appearance as The Duchess, opposite Jack Black as her partner Captain Bombardier – two characters whom Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Grogu and Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) meet on their travels.

The day after the episode’s release, Lizzo described the opportunity as “a dream I never thought was possible” in an Instagram post, sharing on-set photos of her in costume.

“When I was a young girl my dad introduced me to Star Wars like a rite of passage. The trilogies are his favourite movies and quickly became mine,” the “About Damn Time” singer wrote.

“When [director] Jon Favreau called me and offered the role of The Duchess I cried all day wishing my dad was still with us cus he’d be so proud.”

She continued: “Star Wars was a dream I never thought was possible – but thanks to Jon, Bryce, and everyone in the galaxy I am now part of the ever-expanding saga of the stars.

“I am in honourable company and forever grateful. This is The Way… and May the Force be with you.”

Lizzo and the School of Rock star aren’t the only familiar faces to have cropped up in the Star Wars spin-off.

Earlier this season, Ahmed Best, who was once vilified for voicing the controversial character Jar-Jar Binks in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, made an emotional return to the Star Wars franchise in a new role.

During London’s Star Wars Celebration on Friday (7 April), Lucasfilm debuted the first trailer for Ahsoka, giving fans a first look at The Mandalorian’s Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano.

It was also announced that Daisy Ridley will be returning to the role of Rey in a new film set 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker.

The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+, with new episodes arriving every Wednesday.