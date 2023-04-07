Jump to content

Star Wars fans in awe of first Ahsoka trailer: ‘This gave me chills’

Fans got a first look at Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, and Ray Stevenson as Baylan

Annabel Nugent
Friday 07 April 2023 14:28
Comments
Mandalorian season 3 trailer

Ahsoka has finally released its much-anticipated first trailer, giving fans a first look at Rosario Dawson.

The forthcoming Disney Plus series stars Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, the exiled Jedi and Anakin Sywalker’s former padawan.

Dawson, 43, is best known for her roles in Will Smith’s 2008 film Seven Pounds and fellow Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian.

Lucasfilm debuted the first trailer for Ahsoka at London’s Star Wars Celebration on Friday (7 April).

Fans also got a look at Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Twi’lek rebel Hera Syndulla and Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren, and Ray Stevenson as Baylan.

“Something’s coming. Something dark. I sense it,” Ahsoka says in the beginning of the trailer.

One face missing from the star-studded trailer, however, is that of Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader.

In October 2021, Christensen – who played the role of Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars trilogy – was originally announced as part of the Ahsoka cast. He is notably absent from the footage.

Fans have applauded the trailer, reacting with excitement to the brief first-look.

“Holy crap, Ahsoka looks amazing,” said one person. Another wrote: “Just wow.”

A third fan added: “Hell yeah, Ahsoka is gonna peak.” Someone else said: “This gave me chills up my spine.”

Ahsoka is expected to release in August on Disney Plus.

