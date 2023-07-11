Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Logan Paul carefully documented his engagement to Nina Agdal down to the second, with his phone in one hand and the custom diamond ring in the other.

The WWE wrestler, 28, proposed to the Danish model, 31, while on vacation in Lake Como, Italy on 2 July. On Monday 10 July, Paul tuned his subscribers in with a 17-minute-long YouTube video that included footage from the start of their love story to when he got down on one knee and asked Agdal for her hand in marriage.

Popping the question beside the beautiful lake in Northern Italy was a no-brainer for the host of Impaulsive podcast. According to his YouTube post, the last time he visited the getaway destination was when was buying a Pokémon card and thought: “This place is beautiful. I could see myself getting married here one day. I just needed to find my person.”

Paul and Agdal began exclusively dating 14 months ago, but he admitted she was the one just 12 hours after their first date.

In the video, Paul took fans behind-the-scenes to expose the planning for his European engagement, such as showing his family the ring and setting up a decoy surprise in case Agdal got suspicious.

The day of the engagement, he presented Agdal with a pair of diamond earrings and took her to dinner down by the water. In addition to a sneaky videographer on the second floor of the hotel and an undercover photographer, Paul also set up a Polaroid camera in front of them with a timer connected to his phone. He then ran a test shot before he asked Agdal to marry him.

“Can you press this button?” Paul asked the Victoria’s Secret model.

During the proposal, the actor kept his phone in one hand because he wanted to get a candid shot of him asking Agdal whether she wanted to spend the rest of their lives together. But Agdal was confused why he was clinging to the device and said: “Put your phone away!”

“I can’t. I can’t. I’ll tell you why in a second,” Paul cried.

He continued: “You are the love of my life. You’re the girl of my dreams. Now that I’ve found you, I never want to let you go… Can you hit this button for me please?”

Agdal pressed the function and Paul got down on his knee just as the Polaroid clicked. The teary-eyed couple embraced after Agdal said yes. While hugging, Agdal’s crop top twisted, leading to a wardrobe malfunction caught on camera.

She exclaimed: “My t**s are out. My t**s are literally out!”

Her soon-to-be husband saw no problem with her slip-up and said, “That’s kind of cool. That’s cool with me.”

Because of unforeseen weather issues, Paul did not have a chance to ask Agdal’s father, Mette, for his blessing. Luckily, her parents had flown out for the proposal, and later that night he got his approval.

The hopeless romantic confessed to the difficulty of keeping his proposal plans a secret from Agdal, telling her she was his “best friend” with whom he does everything. Meanwhile, Agdal couldn’t hold back her emotions as she looked at the “insane” ring on her finger.

Both Agdal and Paul shared a string of photos on their Instagram pages with the caption: “Engaged to my best friend.”