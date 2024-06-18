Looking to master the elements? Musto is your go to for all outdoor activities

They say life is for living and so naturally, that should denote a thirst for some adventure along the way. Now, that can mean many different things for many different people. It could be a leisurely weekend in the countryside, hiking a picturesque landscape or taking to the water for a weekend cruise.

Whatever outdoor activity it may be, there’s always the certainty that it puts you at the mercy of mother nature. Out in the open, everyone can agree on one thing; what you’re wearing needs to be breathable, durable and completely waterproof to keep you comfortable no matter what the weather throws at you.

Musto, a world leading technical sailing brand, defines the above. Their established track record for providing stylish, cutting-edge performance apparel that keeps the wearer both comfortable and dry speaks for itself. But if you’re ever in doubt, all Musto waterproof products start at a minimum rating of 5,000mm, which is well above the British Standard of 1,500mm, that gives every adventurer the confidence that they’ll stay warm and dry.

For more detailed insights into why Musto can confidently claim their technology remains waterproof in persistent showers, their website boasts an informative blog with content that ranges from guides on select items of clothing, pieces on what to pick for the seasons through to showcasing their products in action.

Waterproof Jacket Buying Guide

However, what sets them apart from the rest is that their waterproof technology doesn’t just apply to their high-end, technical sailing gear. Musto’s proprietary BR1 fabric is a mainstay for multiple products across both their Sailing and Lifestyle ranges. So, whether you’re a hardcore ocean racer or an outdoor enthusiast wanting to get your hands on a reliable jacket for heavy downpours, you’ll stay warm and dry no matter the conditions.

Check out some of their bestsellers

Sardinia Jacket

( Musto )

Available in both men’s and women’s sizes, the Sardinia Jacket is a more casual fit but still infused with the top-quality BR1 fabric technology that’ll shield you from the wind and rain. It’s lightweight and breathable with a mesh lining that ensures quality air circulation as, let’s face it, no one wants to feel hemmed in whilst they’re amongst the elements. Not only that, but it looks suave to boot!

MPX Collection

( Musto )

If you are searching for something to fulfil your more nautical needs, be sure to peruse Musto’s range of MPX sailing products which feature Gore-Tex Pro technology, the latest innovation in optimised breathability and waterproof protection. From base layers and boots to caps, jackets and salopettes, there’s plenty to choose from.

Musto also understands that as an intrepid outdoor professional, wear and tear is likely to occur. Because of this, they also offer customers a repair service for all their technical jackets, salopettes and dry suits. Of course, you’ll want to know that your much-loved product will be restored to its former glory. Musto is proud to say all repairs are managed by their valued friends over at Scottish Mountain Gear; a reputable and trusted team themselves. You can be sure your product will return to you in the best working order.

Simply put, Musto is your go to for all things sailing and outdoors.