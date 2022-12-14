Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lottie Moss has claimed that her sister, supermodel Kate Moss, “never really supported her” professionally.

The 24-year-old shared a lengthy post on Instagram in which she described how she began 2022 “in the worst place of my life”, but is now in the “best place I’ve ever been mentally”.

Sharing a sequence of photographs taken by her friend and ex-Made In Chelsea star Jessica Anne Woodley, Moss explained her decision to move away from the fashion industry.

She wrote: “I know it’s hard for people to understand but being in a toxic industry at a very young age really took its toll on me, being judged in the newspaper constantly and having my every move watched since I was 16 has been very difficult for my mental health.”

Moss continued: "I understand I have come from a very privileged position being the sister of someone very famous but believe it or not that person never really supported me, my parents were amazing but could not relate to what I was going through and did not know the full extent of what I was going through most of the time,” she said, in reference to being the younger sister of supermodel Kate Moss.

“I was pretty much on my own so I had to navigate this by myself and do the best I could which I feel I have,” she added.

Moss said fashion modelling was "not for me” and “had its ups and downs”.

She said the positives were that it allowed her to meet “some amazing people” and took her to “some amazing places”.

The model added that she usually struggles with expressing her feelings and did not want her post to come off as “poor me”.

Earlier this week, Moss unveiled a new face tattoo on social media, commenting “don’t drink alcohol, kids”.

The new ink, which reads “lover”, is placed underneath her left eye.

The news comes weeks after Moss described her experience of going to rehab in February as “the best thing ever” for her mental health.

“I couldn’t get out of bed in the morning,” she revealed during an episode of Jamie Laing’s Private Parts podcast.

She revealed: “I quit modelling; I was doing some OnlyFans but not really. I didn’t recognise myself.”

Describing how she avoided her own emotions at the time, Moss said she surrounded herself with people who “only wanted [her] there because [she] was drinking and a fun time”.

She advised other people who were struggling with depression or mental health to speak out.