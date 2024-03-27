Louis Theroux reveals his new eyebrows after losing them to alopecia

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Louis Theroux has revealed his new look after opening up about his alopecia diagnosis.

In a candid Instagram post on 27 March, the 53-year-old documentary filmmaker posted a carousel of photos to give his 1.1 million followers a closer look at how he’s managed the shape of his eyebrows.

“I realise there are much bigger things to worry about in the world,” he started. “But a while ago I shared that my eyebrows had basically disappeared due to alopecia.”

After admitting the hair loss condition had affected his eyebrows, many people suggested he try microblading.

The British-American journalist remarked: “So that’s what I did! It took two sessions of a couple of hours. I’m happy to have my old face back. The new brows are neater and more shapely than my ‘real’ ones were.

“But there are a couple of wisps of my remaining hair in there which help make them look more natural,” he continued.

The photos show Theroux peering into the camera with defined, arched brows. A few grey hairs can be seen sticking out from the middle of them, while darker pieces frame the outer edges of his brow bones.

“Meanwhile more gaps - or ‘lesions’ to use the technical term - have appeared on my scalp. I have photos of those which I may share at some point or I may not - they are a bit weird and depressing to look at tbh,” the author admitted. “Life goes on. I am happy and healthy in every other way and I feel very grateful.”

Theroux has been very transparent about his experience with alopecia, specifically losing his eyebrow hair. On his social media page, he’s regularly shared updates on the look of them, starting with small missing patches to a recent post that revealed one side almost completely gone.

On 27 November 2023, Theroux posted a selfie mimicking his trademark raised brow expression, dipping one side down to look “suspicious.”

“I’d like to know how I’m supposed to continue a career based largely on raising and lowering different eyebrows WITHOUT ANY EYEBROWS!! #alopecia I’m seriously thinking of getting them tattooed back on but it feels like a big step! Thoughts,” his caption read.

Many supporters reached out giving their suggestions, including microblading and brow transfers.

“My daughter is taking Jak inhibitors eyebrows nearly fully returned and hairline starting to fill in,” one individual said.

Another added: “Go for it! I had my eyebrows tattooed on, they look real. Eyebrow tattoo artists are so skilled at making it look really natural.”