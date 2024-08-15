Love Is Blind stars Alexa and Brennon Lemieux welcome their first baby

Support truly

Love Is Blind season three stars Alexa and Brennon Lemieux are officially first time parents.

The couple shared a joint post to Instagram on August 15, announcing the birth of their baby girl. The first photo showed the pair posing on a white bed, while Alexa was holding the newborn. In the second and third pictures, the couple was standing and smiling at their daughter, as she was in her mother’s arms.

Alexa revealed the baby’s name and birthday in the caption. “Our perfect daughter, Vienna Ziva Lemieux, born July 31, 2024. She has mommy’s hair and daddy’s dimples and we couldn’t be more in love,” the reality star wrote.

Many famous faces and fans took to the comments to celebrate the parents – who met and got married on the Netflix reality dating show – and the arrival of their first baby.

“AHHHH congratulations mom an dad!!!!” the Ultimatum season one star April Marie wrote.

“SHES HERE!!! Baby Vienna, Congratulations!!!!” Colleen Reed, who married Matt Bolton on season three of Love Is Blind, also commented.

“Love Is Blind baby,” a third fan wrote. ”Such a beautiful story of love! Congratulations.”

In January, Alexa and Brennon revealed they were expecting their first child together. “The best of me and the best of you, baby Lemieux coming soon,” Alexa wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside photos of her and Brennon cradling her growing baby bump.

In an interview with People, the pair shared some of the challenges they faced in their journey to become parents. “We’ve been trying for almost a year and a half, so it was a lot. I went through some fertility treatments and nothing worked,” Alexa told the outlet in January. “I was really nervous that maybe we’re never going to be able to have kids.”

After noting that becoming a mother was “all [she] ever wanted to be,” Alexa also confessed that she felt like she was “broken” amid her fertility struggles. As she was “going through all those emotions,” she recalled asking her husband: “Did you wish you married someone different that could have given you a child?”

Despite their concerns, Brennon and Alexa conceived their baby naturally, just before they were planning to undergo in vitro fertilization treatment. “I stopped drinking, cut out caffeine. Was doing all the warming foods and acupuncture twice a week. I was doing everything I could,” Alexa said. “Then came November, I was like, it’s the holidays and I just want to give it a break. I’m so sick of it. It’s constant and I have to constantly think about this... and it worked.”

Earlier this year, Love Is Blind season four stars Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi became the first couple from the show to welcome a baby. Speaking to People in May, the pair announced that their first child, a daughter named Galileo Terri Rayne Goytowski, was born on April 26, 2024.

“We are so in love with our precious, beautiful baby girl,” the couple told the outlet, and announced in an Instagram post. “We are forever changed and are so blessed to spend the rest of our lives loving her. She is our moon, our stars, the center of our universe.”

In a pinned comment on her Instagram post, Poureetezadi clarified how she and her husband came up with this name for their daughter. “Galileo was not only one of the great brilliant minds of our time but the name also represents where Jesus performed his miracles,” she wrote. “Terri is after @zackgoytowski’s beautiful angel mama who I know will always watch over our baby girl. Rayne means blessings and Queen. We call her Leo (Lay-o) for short.”