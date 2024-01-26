Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Love Is Blind stars Alexa and Brennon Lemieux are expecting their first child together.

The couple, who met and were married on season three of the Netflix reality dating series, announced on 26 January that they’re going to be parents. “The best of me and the best of you, baby Lemieux coming soon,” Alexa wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of her and Brennon cradling her growing baby bump.

The pair also shared cheeky photos and videos of themselves reading a newspaper from “The Baby Times” with a headline that read: “Baby Lemieux coming 2024.”

“Lemieux: The Next Gen,” another headline said. “Coming to a crib near you summer 2024.”

In an interview with People published on Friday, Alexa and Brennon revealed they learned they were expecting in late November. However, their journey to becoming parents came with some challenges along the way. “We’ve been trying for almost a year and a half, so it was a lot. I went through some fertility treatments and nothing worked,” Alexa told the outlet. “I was really nervous that maybe we’re never going to be able to have kids.”

The reality TV star said that becoming a mother was “all I ever wanted to be,” but felt like she was “broken” amid her fertility struggles. As Alexa was “going through all those emotions,” she recalled asking her husband: “Did you wish you married someone different that could have given you a child?”

“He’s like: ‘Alexa, what’s going to happen is going to happen. I love you no matter what,’” she recounted. “It’s a lot. It’s a lot to process and a lot to go through.”

Despite their uncertainty, they conceived their baby naturally just before they were planning to undergo in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment. “I stopped drinking, cut out caffeine. Was doing all the warming foods and acupuncture twice a week. I was doing everything I could,” Alexa said. “Then came November, I was like, it’s the holidays and I just want to give it a break. I’m so sick of it. It’s constant and I have to constantly think about this... and it worked.”

Both Alexa and Brennon admitted that they didn’t believe the positive pregnancy test at first and took five more just to be sure. “It was a long journey and we’ve been trying for so long... there’s so many emotions the entire time,” Brennon said. “I try to stay level headed on a lot of stuff, so I was like: ‘Let’s wait, let’s get a official opinion to actually confirm we’re pregnant.’”

Now that the couple has overcome their initial difficulty to conceive, Alexa shared that she’s simply taking her pregnancy “day by day” but is excited to “wear all of the form-fitting things and show [the bump] off, and get to play with new styles”.

In the comments section of their Instagram announcement, Alexa and Brennon’s fellow Love Is Blind co-stars shared their congratulations for the couple.

Alexa and Brennon Lemieux were married on ‘Love Is Blind’ season three (MITCHELL HAASETH/NETFLIX)

“Yay!!! Screaming!!!! I am so happy for you two!!,” wrote season four star Bliss Poureetezadi, who is also expecting a child with husband Zack Goytowski. “Congratulations!!! Baby G and Baby Lemieux - future besties!”

“Whattttt!! Congratulations you two!” said season four contestant Marshall Glaze.

Season two star Natalie Lee commented, “Congrats!!!! So happy for you two!!” while her Out of the Pods co-host Deepti Vempati added: “Congratulations!!!! Such a beautiful blessing.”

Last November, Poureetezadi and Goytowski became the first Love Is Blind couple to announce they were expecting a baby. The pair, who met and were married during season four of the series, are expecting their first child in spring 2024.