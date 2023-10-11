Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Is Blind fans are convinced they’ve spotted a red flag that should’ve been paid more attention to when it comes to one season five couple.

Warning: spoilers below

In episode eight, Stacy Snyder, 35, and Izzy Zapata, 32, appeared to be on the rocks yet again when they were seen arguing about finances just 48 hours before their wedding.

And while the state of their relationship seemed to be on the mend after an argument, Stacy – who’s made it known living a luxurious life is important to her – wasn’t too pleased to find out about Izzy’s “credit issues”. According to Izzy, he’s unable to get a credit card due to his debt and credit score.

Ahead of Stacy’s revelation, fans witnessed her father express his concerns to Izzy during their one-on-one. When Izzy asked Stacy’s dad what he thought about their upcoming wedding, he said: “I mean, it’s a lot. But the whole ‘love is blind’, I get that. But love also needs to eat, love needs to have a roof. Sometimes love wants to fly first class.”

“I love [Stacy] to death, but she likes to do things,” Stacy’s father warned. Also, in episode six, after moving into Stacy’s home, the two discussed their finances and personal beliefs. Stacy admitted she thinks the man in the relationship should always pay for dates, and Izzy thought they should split the bill.

And while many believe this to have foreshadowed a deal-breaking difference between the pair, in addition to the lack of cutlery and presence of clutter in Izzy’s apartment, other fans noticed another behaviour of Izzy’s to also be a “red flag”.

At one point, Izzy is seen packing his stuff into a suitcase by balling everything together and throwing it in. Viewers immediately took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to criticise his method and connect it to his lack of maturity.

“Izzy packing his suitcase like this pissed me off so bad. I don’t even like Stacy… but she needs to RUN,” @Ryahhhhhhhh tweeted alongside the clip of him.

“You can literally see the way Stacey is looking at him as he just stuffs all of his clothes in this suitcase! I really hope she says no bro,” one person wrote.

Another added: “Not even a child would’ve packed like this…I would be so scared of him.”

“I SAID THE SAME THING, HIS SUITCASE IS JUST A METAPHOR FOR HIS LIFE,” one social media user exclaimed.

According to someone else, the packing method is “grounds for divorce”. “This is grounds for divorce and I’m so serious,” they wrote.

However, others suggested the couple is perfect together. “Both of them have a stadium’s worth of red flags individually and as a unit…they deserve each other,” one person wrote.

Whether Stacy will say “I do” to Izzy is still unknown. The season five finale of Love Is Blind airs on Friday 13 October on Netflix.