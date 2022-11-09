Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The season three reunion of Love Is Blind was full of many shocking revelations, including the moment one couple revealed they’ve been secretly dating since filming wrapped.

The third season of Love Is Blind premiered on Netflix on 19 October. Much like the last two seasons of the popular dating series, season three followed 30 single folks as they went on several blind dates in the hopes of finding a lasting love connection, all without seeing each other in person. The couples are then tasked with getting engaged, not based on appearances, but based on emotional connection.

This season, five couples left the pods engaged: Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux, Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden, Raven Ross and SK Alagbada, Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett, and Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed.

The Love Is Blind cast had their fair share of challenges. Ross, 29, and Alagbada, 34, had differing cultural views and plans for their future. Jaffrey, 32, and Barnett, 27, had many disagreements and clashing communications styles. And Rodriguez, 32, and Bowden, 27, had opposing views on abortion.

Spoiler warning!

When it came time to say “I do” during the season finale, only two couples tied the knot: Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux, and Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed. But it wasn’t the end of the road for another couple, who revealed during the reunion special that they’ve given their relationship another shot since calling off their wedding.

Love Is Blind contestants Raven Ross and SK Alagbada revealed that they’ve been in a long-distance relationship since season three wrapped production. Prior to their wedding, Alagbada told Ross that he planned on pursuing his Master’s degree in California. Ross, a pilates instructor, was hesitant to move with him because she had built a client base in their hometown of Dallas, Texas. Plus, Ross still had much to learn about Alagbada’s Nigerian culture and values.

When asked by Love Is Blind co-host Vanessa Lachey if they’ve talked (or even hooked up) since their wedding day, Ross revealed that the two are still dating, and gave the data engineer a hug and a kiss in front of the cast.

Ross detailed the struggles of keeping their relationship a secret when she explained how her boyfriend has been receiving DMs from women on Instagram. “We’re watching this and he’s like, ‘Oh my god, babe, I have to show you. I’m getting so many DMs,’” Ross recalled. “I was like, ‘Stay out of my man’s DMs.’”

“I see y’all ladies,” she joked.

As for maintaining a long-distance relationship, the couple explained how they’ve been able to keep the romance alive while Ross is in Texas and Alagbada is in California. “Our communication, I think I can speak for both of us, we’ve never been on this level in any other relationship,” Ross said. “Every time, I feel like we reach a new level.”

“Nothing is perfect, but we’ve grown so much from this experiment. From what we went through, from being apart, it makes it so much better when we’re together,” she added. “Of course, I would prefer to be with him every day, but we’ve grown so much from it and it’s really beautiful to do that.”

Many fans were shocked after SK Alagbada rejected Raven Ross at the altar in episode 10. At the time, he explained to his fiancée that they still had a “very unique and complex set of circumstances” in their relationship. The two said they still love each other, but Alagbada felt it was not the right time to get married.

Shortly after last week’s episode aired, Ross spoke to TV Insider about the wedding that never was and where they stand today – without revealing their current relationship status. She explained that although she “understood” why Alagbada had rejected her at the altar, the moment still caused a lot of “hurt.”

“I’ve always understood why he said no,” Ross said. “We had a lot of things working against us. SK literally moved probably four days after we wrapped filming to go to grad school across the country in a different timezone.”

“Our cultural differences, huge,” she added. “We started off really slow, which was our own thing. We had an incredible journey, but our whole thing was doing it on our own time, and unfortunately time just wasn’t on our side.”

Ross continued: “We had a lot more logistical things to figure out inside of our relationship, so it’s not that I didn’t understand. It still hurt. I understood what was happening and I knew why, but I was just still emotional because I was super in love with him.”

All episodes of Love Is Blind season three are now streaming on Netflix.

