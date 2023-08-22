When is Love is Blind: After the Altar airing?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans will soon learn which couples fromLove is Blind season four stayed together after getting married.

Over a year after the group first set foot in the pods, viewers will get to see how their favourite couples have held up when Love is Blind: After the Altar premieres on Friday 1 September on Netflix.

In a new trailer that dropped on Tuesday morning, the cast meets up again to get closure on unfinished feuds, as well as see what everyone else is up to. “I mean, the idea is for everybody to squash the beef, you know?” Zack Goytowski says as he stands on a football field beside Paul Peden.

Some of the pairs are just as infatuated with each other as they were during the show’s original run, with the trailer showing that things appear to be smooth-sailing for married couple, Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell Brown.

In the trailer, Brett is seen talking to the other couples at the table, appearing to be giving a toast. He says: “Everything in life happens for a reason. We all came to this experience under the umbrella of trying to find love.”

“Having somebody that understands me - that reassurance - I think that is beautiful,” Tiffany adds.

Things also appeared to be going well for another couple that said “I do,” as a scene in the trailer cuts to Chelsea Griffin Appiah and her husband Kwame as she is seen saying “I’m so proud of how far we’ve come this year”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IWSAeY7D6Fc

And, despite the late start to their relationship, things appear to have only gotten better for Bliss Poureetezadi Goytowski and her husband Zack as she calls him her “best friend.”

“Our love story is just getting started,” she is heard saying in the trailer.

Even with three seemingly successful relationships, there is still unfinished business with other castmembers that didn’t couple up by the end, but who also make appearances in the special. “I don’t think everybody has moved on, I think there’s still a lot of tension,” Zack says in the trailer.

The scene then transitions to Micah Lussier as she reunites with her ex, Peden, who turned her down at the altar. “I have absolutely no idea how Paul feels about me. I think there’s still like, lingering feelings,” Lussier says to someone in the trailer.

As the two are seen talking, Peden gives a voiceover as he’s smiling at his ex as he says, “I can’t help but ask, what if?”

Things also aren’t completely over for Marshall Glaze and Jackie Bonds, who broke up while living together in Seattle before the wedding. Bonds is seen shaking her head and walking away as Marshall is heard saying, “I have no clue what’s going on, There’s a conversation that needs to happen to move forward.”

In addition to the After the Altar special, Netflix also announced that season five of Love is Blind will be premiering on Friday 22 September. New episodes will be released on Fridays with the last one coming out on 13 October.