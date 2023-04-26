Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Is Blind season four star Paul Peden has shared a sweet reaction to ex-fiancée Micah Lussier’s private footage of their relationship after the show.

In the fourth season of the dating show, Peden and Lussier walked away engaged before ever seeing each other in person. However, once they made their way to the altar, Peden said “I don’t” to his then-partner. In the reunion special, the pair revealed that while they got back together briefly after their wedding, the relationship didn’t last long.

Now, Lussier has gone to Instagram to praise her ex and share private footage of them. Her recent post included a series of black and white videos of the former couple, in which they had some PDA filled moments and posed for the camera together. She started off the caption by describing the video as: “A glimpse into our relationship through our own lense after filming.”

The marketing manager continued to reflect on what she learned from her relationship with Peden and acknowledged how much love she still has for him.

“Paul, I’ll always be so thankful that you came into my life. We shared something so special together & no one will ever be able to replace that. No matter what I’ll always love you,” she wrote. “Sometimes we have to let go of what we thought was meant to be, and although it’s difficult it’s also an opportunity for growth.”

Peden went to the comments to express his gratitude for his ex and made a cheeky remark about what the future could hold for them.

“My love for you isn’t going anywhere,” he wrote. “Maybe we’re together, maybe we’re not, but regardless, we’ll still have that no matter what.”

In the comments of the post, many fans also expressed their hopes for the former couple to once again rekindle their romance. They also showed their support for Lussier.

“Tbh I’m rooting for you two to be end game,” one wrote.

“Well this just makes me sad,” another added. “I wish it could have worked out in the end for you both. Maybe one day, your hearts will come back together.”

A third wrote: “This actually brings me tears. I could just see the hurt in your eyes at the reunion. Heal fast lady.”

Throughout season four of Love Is Blind, Lussier and Peden had a bit of a rocky start. They were both involved in separate love triangles. In the pods, Peden was also dating Amber Wilder, while Lussier was dating Kwame Appiah. After Peden and Lussier chose each other and got engaged, they proceeded their relationship in the real world.

Once they returned home to Seattle, they had a few issues.

Lussier’s close friend, Shelby, told her that she didn’t approve of Peden and said that this relationship wasn’t right for her. On their wedding day, Lussier gave Peden the opportunity to answer first when it was time to say “I do” or “I don’t”. Ultimately, Peden said that while he loved Lussier, he didn’t think that they “could choose each other”. Lussier told him that she expected him to say this before she walked away in tears.

At the reunion, the former couple addressed a comment that Peden made during a confessional interview after the wedding. He said he couldn’t picture Lussier as a mother to his children. The 27-year-old admitted that this was “the worst thing that could be said” about her since Peden knew she wanted a big family.

Peden apologised for his remark and noted that he “phrased that really unfairly towards her”. He clarified that he couldn’t see them as parents together and that he didn’t feel a “nurturing presence” from his ex.

Since the show ended, Peden has come to his ex’s defence after she and Irina Solomonova received widespread criticism for their behaviour on the show. When the season first aired, fans claimed that they acted like “mean girls” to some of their co-stars”.

During an interview with E! News earlier this month, Peden expressed how unhappy he was about this backlash. “I have hated to see that,” he said. “I know that they made mistakes, but they do not deserve that intensity of criticism. It’s just not fair. It’s not right.”