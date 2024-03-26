Love Is Blind star Matthew Duliba reveals why he wasn’t at season six reunion

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Is Blind star Matthew Duliba has revealed why he skipped out on the season six reunion special.

The reality star, 37, spoke candidly about his experience on the hit Netflix show during a Q&A session on his Instagram Story on Sunday. During the Q&A, a fan asked Duliba, who self-eliminated from the season, why he didn’t want to go to the reunion special on 13 March.

In response, he simply wrote: “Not going back into a situation where they maintain editing control.”

On his Instagram Story, he also revealed that he wasn’t single, as he responded to a fan who asked him if he liked “Spanish/Latin women”.

“Funny you should ask, this is Vanessa, my gf,” he responded, as he shared a selfie of him and his partner. “This picture was taken the same day as the reunion. We went to the Charlotte FC soccer game with friends.”

Elsewhere in the Q&A, he went on to claim that Love Is Blind improperly edited certain scenes of him, after a fan asked if he knew “the risk of being on a reality show before applying”. The fan also added: “Sorry they made you look bad.”

“I didn’t think they could cut and paste sentences,” Duliba responded. “If I would’ve known that, I wouldn’t have done it.”

While season six was still airing in February, Duliba first claimed that he was “misrepresented” on the show. His remark came as he was facing scrutiny on social media, with viewers claiming that he’s the “villain” of the show after he was shown walking out on women in the middle of their dates and allegedly telling two different women the same thing.

“Key element of my story that was never disclosed is that I live an alcohol-free lifestyle and did the experiment sober,” he wrote in the comments of Love Is Blind’s Instagram post, which showed videos of him on different dates. “It was a key factor in why I had so much difficulty connecting with women in the beginning.”

(15mduliba/Instagram)

He added: “There was also many misrepresentations and falsehoods created in my opinion to smear my character, I look forward to telling my side of the story with the full truth at the appropriate time.”

In a follow-up comment, he also claimed the show portrayed another “misrepresentation of the truth”, explaining that he “never walked out when a woman was talking” during his dates.

During season six of Love Is Blind, Duliba formed connections with two different women in the pods: Amber Grant and Amber Desiree “AD” Smith. While dating Smith, Duliba addressed how strong their relationship was, as he even suggested leaving the experiment together. He also asked her what her father would think about her getting engaged, before she told him that her father had passed away a few months ago.

However, Smith later discovered that Duliba had been making similar remarks to Grant about getting engaged. From there, Grant ultimately decided to leave the show, before Duliba and Smith had their last date, during which he told her that he was also exiting the experiment. During that date, Duliba confessed to Smith that he was heartbroken because Grant left. He later shared in the men’s living quarters that he was going to “go get Amber”.

During the Love Is Blind season six reunion special, which aired after Smith’s now-ex-fiancé, Clay Gravesande, said no at the altar, she revealed that she eventually met up with Duliba. She noted that following her breakup from Gravesande, she and Duliba went on two dates. However, she said that their relationship didn’t go any further than that, since they both realised they wanted different things.