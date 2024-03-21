Chelsea Blackwell begs Taylor Swift not to watch Love Is Blind

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Is Blind star Chelsea Blackwell isn’t keen on one A-list artist watching the Netflix dating series.

Finding out Taylor Swift could be among the many fans who watched her pursue love on TV is something out of the 31-year-old reality star’s wildest dreams. Yet, the prospect became more likely when the Grammy winner’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, did an impersonation of Blackwell during a recent episode of his podcast, New Heights.

Though the Kansas City Chiefs player didn’t go as far to say he watched Love Is Blind with Swift, he did admit he got hooked on the Netflix dating show himself. Kelce begged his older brother, Jason, to give the series a shot, comparing his 2016 eponymous dating show to it.

“You gotta watch Love Is Blind, man. It is the worst trash ever — it’s worse than Catching Kelce — but it’s so f***ing good,” he proclaimed.

Kelce then got specific, noting that Jason should at least watch to see Blackwell in it. “Honestly, I just want you to watch the one girl and to just hear her,” he begged before impersonating one of Blackwell’s famed lines she gave ex-fiance Jimmy Presnell: “You think I’m clingy? I’m clingy? Really?”

Since the first few episodes of the new Love Is Blind season aired, Blackwell has been the target of conversation. Online, viewers have compared her looks to Megan Fox and criticised her for the way she handled herself during arguments with Presnell.

The flight attendant began her journey on season six of the series with 14 other women and 15 men. After spending 10 days in “the pods,” the rooms where each individual goes to chat with their potential love interests through the wall, Blackwell chose to pursue an engagement with Presnell.

The premise sees couples then expected to tie the knot after 28 days. With many, many bumps in the road, Blackwell and Prisnell ended their relationship just before they were made to say “I do”.

Now, Blackwell is more concerned about Swift watching her Love Is Blind experience.

“I just got the most mortifying news,” Blackwell remarked in a 20 March TikTok. “I really feel like I need to crawl under a rock at this point, because Travis Kelce did an impersonation of me, and the only outlet that this man knows my name — or not even knows my name — is from whining like a baby back b****.”

“Taylor Swift, if you’re watching it with him,” she continued jokingly. “Please stop.”