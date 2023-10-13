Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Is Blind fans are currently criticising Izzy Zapata for his change in behaviour towards Stacy Snyder after their wedding in the season five finale.

Warning: Spoilers for season five of Love Is Blind are below.

During the season five finale, Zapata and Snyder – who were one of three couples that got engaged to the pods – officially made their way to the altar. The occasion came 48 hours after the pair had an argument about finances, with Snyder claiming she felt like she couldn’t trust her partner after he revealed that he was unable to get a credit card due to his debt.

When it was time to make a decision at the wedding, Zapata was the first to say “I do” to his then-fiancée. However, Snyder edidn’t say it back, as she opted to explain why she wasn’t ready for marriage: “I do want you and I want to say yes, but I would be doing you and I a disservice right now to say that ‘I do,’ when I feel like there’s a lot of things that we need. And more than anything, we need time. We have had time, and that’s something that I need. So, for me today, I can’t. I hope you understand that.”

In response, Zapata smiled at his partner and said that he understood her decision, before giving her a kiss, prompting applause from their wedding guests. He went on to express that he’s always been her “biggest fan” and “supporter”, before adding: “It’s fair to the both of us to be in that right spot.”

Once the pair left the altar, they had a private conversation, where Snyder said she “felt relieved” after saying no to getting married. Although she also said that she wanted to continue working on her relationship, Zapata said he felt like they were moving “backward” and that a “timeline didn’t matter” to him, regarding when they got married.

During a confessional interview, he claimed that Snyder was “probably more relieved for this to be done” and to have said no at the wedding for the sake of feeling less pressured. “I blocked out everything, looks, money, drama,” he said, with tears in his eyes. “ I just focused on her.”

He then addressed some of the issues that he’s had throughout the relationship – including Snyder admitting that she thinks the man in the relationship should pay for dates – and questioned the type of people that his partner had previously dated.

Izzy Zapata and Stacy Snyder (COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

“And that’s the whole point of this: ‘Does it matter? Does a credit score matter? Does the car I drive matter? Does where I got to f***ing matter? None of that matters to me,” he said. “It makes me wonder: ‘Why are you 33 and single and not married?’ I’m 29-years-old, and I can give you everything that a f***ing rich 45-year-old man that you always go for, always fall with, can’t give you.”

On X, formerly known as Twitter, fans have criticised Zapata’s remark about Snyder’s former single status, after being supportive of her decision to say no at the altar.

“Izzy went from ‘I understand and I love you’ to ‘It makes me wonder, why are you 33 and single and not married?’ real fast,” one viewer wrote. “He really went in on Stacy.”

“Izzy’s remark about the notion that something must be wrong with Stacy because she’s 33 and single is deeply rooted in misogynistic ignorance. Such a disgusting statement. Men only say this when they’re lacking in themselves. Ew,” another wrote.

A third agreed: "Izzy has low self-esteem, he just threw a huge jab at Stacy talking about how she’s 33 and not married, and you love her.”

Other people claimed Zapata should have been more considerate of how one’s credit score can affect a relationship, since Snyder had spoken candidly about her financial concerns throughout most of the season.

“Izzy didn’t think Stacy would go crazy over his credit score?!? Stacy asked about finances so long ago,” one wrote.

“I’m on Stacy’s side for saying no,” another added. “Izzy kept saying she let the outside factors affect her while he didn’t. He’s acting like money is not one of the leading causes of divorce and communication/commitment. Both things she was not sure about.”

Although viewers don’t know where the couple stands now, Zapata and Snyder are expected to make an appearance on the Love Is Blind reunion special, which airs on Netflix on 15 October.