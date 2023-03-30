Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Is Blind star Zack Goytowski has revealed the song he used to serenade one special cast member during his proposal wasn’t actually written by him.

The fourth season of Love Is Blind, which hit Netflix on 24 March, follows a new cast of singles in Seattle as they go on several blind dates in “pods” in the hopes of forming a lasting love connection. The contestants must propose in the pods, sight unseen, before meeting each other face-to-face. Then, the five engaged couples must learn how to navigate life together in the real world, before saying “I do” or “I don’t” in a matter of weeks.

Warning: spoilers for season four ahead.

This season, Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell were the first couple to get engaged in the pods, followed by Micah Lussier and Paul Peden. Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin were also engaged in the pods, along with Marshall Glaze and Jackelina Bonds, and Goytowski and Irina Solomonova.

Goytowski, a 31-year-old criminal defense attorney, and Solomonova, a 26-year-old business owner, hit it off in the pods. The two formed a strong connection when Goytowski opened up about his difficult childhood and his late mother. Meanwhile, Solomonova confided in Goytowski about the “tension” she experienced in the women’s living quarters – specifically with Bliss Poureetezadi, who was also interested in Goytowski.

Before Goytowski popped the question to Solomonova in the pods, he decided to serenade her with a song he “wrote”. “So, I wrote you a song,” the attorney told his soon-to-be fiancée in the pods.

He sang the lyrics, “I was aching breaking down / The bluest guy the blues had found. You found me all alone / I found myself a Blarney Stone,” before his big finish: “Irina, I will love you forever and ever and ever, I do.”

Following the season premiere, eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed that the song was actually quite similar to the band Ludo’s track, titled “Sara’s Song”. In a viral TikTok, one viewer pointed out the uncanny similarities between the two songs, in which Goytowski had changed the lyrics from “Sara” to “Irina”.

However, the defense attorney has confirmed that he didn’t actually write the song. In fact, he claimed that he credited the song’s original writers during the scene, but it was edited out on the cutting room floor.

“Listen to the song that inspired the cringiest moment in LIB history,” he jokingly wrote on his Instagram Story on March 28. In his post, he tagged the band Ludo and included a link to “Sara’s Song”.

Zack Goytowski reveals he didn’t write his proposal song (Instagram / Zack Goytowski)

The band posted about the serenade on their Instagram, where they revealed that the show’s producers had asked permission to use Zack’s reimagined version of their song. In the comments, Goytowski wrote: “@ludoband I absolutely love you guys. I actually explain that this was not an original song, and that I changed the lyrics to one of my favourite love songs. That was cut along with the rest of the song but a small portion. I also sang ‘Love Me Dead’ in the pods, probably should have sang that at the proposal instead of ‘Sara’s Song’, and ‘Lake Pontchartrain’. Our southern cast member @paulpeden appreciated Lake Pontchartrain.”

Ludo replied to Goytowski: “Honestly we prefer your version.”

While Solomonova said yes to Goytowski’s proposal, things took a turn when the newly engaged couple finally met in-person, which viewers have since dubbed one of the most awkward moments in Love Is Blind history. In fact, the 26-year-old called Goytowski “creepy” and said he looked like a “cartoon character”.

During their post-pods retreat to Mexico with the rest of the engaged couples, Goytowski and Solomonova tried to make things work, but ultimately decided the emotional connection they formed in the pods couldn’t withstand the real world. The fifth episode ends on the cliffhanger of Goytowski returning to Seattle, where he tells Poureetezadi that he made a mistake in choosing Solomonova.

The first five episodes of Love Is Blind season four premiered on Friday 24 March, followed by the next three episodes on 31 March. Episodes nine through 11 will drop on 7 April, followed by the season finale on 14 April.