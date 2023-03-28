Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The first five episodes of Love Is Blind season four have officially arrived. The hit reality dating series has returned to Netflix, but amidst the drama, viewers can’t help but ask just one question: Who does Zack Goytowski look like?

Love Is Blind season four cast member Goytowski is a 31-year-old criminal defense attorney from Seattle. In the pods, he sparked an emotional connection with two women: Bliss Poureetezadi, a 33-year-old senior program manager, and Irina Solomonova, a 26-year-old business owner.

Warning: Spoilers for season four of Love Is Blind below.

Although Goytowski formed a strong bond with both contestants, he rejected Poureetezadi and proposed to Solomonova in the pods.

When it came time for Goytowski and Solomonova to meet face-to-face, their first meeting was a little less than romantic. During their post-pods retreat to Mexico, Goytowski and Solomonova tried to make things work, but ultimately decided to end things there. The fifth episode ended with the cliffhanger of Goytowski returning to Seattle, where he told Poureetezadi he made the wrong choice.

However, from the moment he popped on the screen, viewers were less than invested in Goytowski’s relationship with Solomonov and more concerned with which celebrity the criminal defense attorney looks like. During their short-lived engagement, Solomonova did tell her partner that he looked like a “cartoon character,” but fans have some other theories.

Namely, that Goytowski is a long-lost Property Brother.

Many viewers took to Twitter over the weekend to compare the Love Is Blind cast member to his celebrity doppelgängers, Drew and Jonathan Scott from the HGTV home improvement show, Property Brothers. Although Goytowski is definitely not related to the famous siblings, the resemblance to the licensed contractor and a real estate expert is uncanny.

“Zack from Love Is Blind looks more like the Property Brothers than their actual third brother,” read one fan’s tweet.

“Zack from Love Is Blind looks like a long lost Property Brother,” said someone else.

A third person tweeted: “is it just me or does Zack from Love Is Blind look like Jonathan Scott from the Property Brothers?”

While the Property Brothers were the most common answer, fans had differing opinions about the reality star’s celebrity twin. One user believed he looked more like the character Ray from the HBO series Girls, who is played by Alex Karpovsky. Another said Goytowski bore a similar resemblance to actor Justin Baldoni from Jane the Virgin, while someone else thought he was the “real life version” of Schmidt (played by actor Max Greenfield) from New Girl. The Love Is Blind star even drew some comparisons to comedian John Mulaney.

Even though Love Is Blind fans were quick to joke about Goytowski’s celebrity doppelgängers, one person who made some not-so-nice comments about his appearance was his own fiancé, Solomonova. When it came time for the engaged couple to get to know each other post-pods and in Mexico, things didn’t go exactly as planned. Solomonova often called her partner “creepy” and said he has the “blankest stare” in his eyes – she even went so far as to say he looked like a “cartoon character”.

The first five episodes of Love Is Blind season four premiered on Netflix on Friday 24 March. Much like seasons past, the series follows a group of 30 single men and women – this time based in Seattle – as they go on several blind dates in “pods” in the hopes of getting engaged based on emotional and intellectual connection. Once they’re engaged, the five couples are sent on a post-pods retreat where they get to know both each other and the other couples. When they return home, they must learn how to live with each other before saying “I do” in just a matter of weeks.

The first couple to get engaged in the pods was Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell, followed by Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin, Micah Lussier and Paul Peden, Marshall Glaze and Jackelina Bonds, and Zack Goytowski and Irina Solomonova.

The next three episodes of Love Is Blind season four will premiere on Friday 31 March. Episodes nine through 11 will drop on 7 April, followed by the season finale on 14 April.