Love Is Blind season four premieres in March with new cast of Seattle singles

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Netflix has officially announced the release date for Love Is Blind season four.

The fourth season of the hit reality dating series will premiere its first batch of episodes on Friday 24 March, followed by three weeks of episodes through Friday 14 April.

In a teaser trailer released on 21 February, several fans are seen reacting to past episodes of Love Is Blind as they gear up for the forthcoming season. The home videos show viewers’ shocked faces as they watch contestants say “I do,” while YouTubers urge followers to watch the show if they haven’t yet.

Even RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Trixie Mattel and Katya make a cameo in the teaser trailer as they’re seen joking about their obsession for Love Is Blind.

Then, the teaser actually cuts to scenes from season four – although, no one’s face is seen. Netflix has yet to reveal the cast of season four, but shared that it will take place in Seattle, Washington, and once again be hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Love Is Blind is a popular reality dating show that debuted on Netflix in 2020. The social experiment follows 30 single men and women as they go on several blind dates in the hopes of finding a lasting love connection, all without seeing each other in person. The couples are tasked with getting engaged not based on appearances, but based on emotional and intellectual connection.

In order for the experiment to work, the contestants must get to know each other from behind a wall, in what the show calls “pods”. Once engaged in the pods, the couples meet face-to-face for the first time. From there, the cast is sent on a post-engagement retreat where they meet the other couples. When they return home, the couples must learn to live with each other in a shared apartment before saying “I do” in just a matter of weeks.

Love Is Blind Season Four Teaser Trailer

For some former contestants, the social experiment has been successful. Season one couples Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton are still happily married, along with Amber Pike and Matt Barnett. The second season only saw two couples get married. Now, both Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely, and Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl have filed for divorce.

The third season of Love Is Blind – which premiered in October 2022 and aired its After The Altar special earlier this month – had only two couples tie the knot during the season finale as well: Alexa Alfia (now Lemieux) and Brennon Lemieux, and Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed.