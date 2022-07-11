A Brighton baker has captured one of Love Island 2022’s most cringeworthy moments in cake form, provoking delight on social media.

Cate in the Kitchen posted a picture of her version of Nigella Lawson’s chocolate Guinness cake topped with cream cheese frosting and blue icing letters spelling out the words: “I licked her tit or whatever.”

The tasty treat references Andrew Le Page’s excruciating confession to Tasha Ghouri on Friday’s Love Island.

After emerging from Casa Amor, Tasha returned to the villa to discover Andrew had coupled up with Coco Lodge.

Andrew swiftly dismissed Coco in a bid to reconnect with Tasha, insisting that all he had done with the new arrival was kiss and cuddle in bed.

Coco did not agree with this assessment, however, telling the islanders that Andrew had actually “sucked [her] tits” and said he wanted to “ruin her”.

Confessing to Tasha, Andrew admitted that he had “licked Coco’s tits or whatever”, prompting widespread hilarity from Love Island viewers and astonishment from his partner.

Immortalising the awkward exchange in cake form, Cate showcased her creation on social media with the caption: “I did what had to be done.”

Social media users responded with delight, describing the encounter as “a true English love story”.

Another wrote: “Best scene so far. Makes me crease every time”, while another described the cake as a “masterpiece”.

One user said it was “giving little white toes energy”, a reference to a confession made by a contestant in last year’s series about a foot fetish.

“I like sucking toes. Little white toes = perfect,” revealed Jake Cornish, to the dismay of Love Island viewers.

The news follows former islander’s Zara McDermott’s shock reaction upon learning that Adam Collard would be entering the villa once again.

McDermott appeared on the ITV reality dating series in 2018 alongside Collard, whom she also dated after the show.

While the pair have been separated since 2019, it was revealed on Sunday that Collard would return to the Mallorcan villa as a bombshell contestant.

Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson, who has been in a relationship with McDermott since 2019, filmed her reaction to the reveal, which has been described by one social media user as “the most entertaining scene since Love Island started this year”.