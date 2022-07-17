Jacques O’Neill has spoken out following his shock exit from Love Island earlier this week, calling the show the “worst decision” he has ever made.

The 23-year-old rugby player, who has ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder), opened up about how being at the Mallorcan villa affected his mental health.

He announced he was leaving the show on Tuesday (12 June) after flaring up over newcomer Adam Collard’s remarks about his behaviour.

Following his outburst, O’Neill told Paige Thorne, who had had been coupled up with, that he had been “struggling” in the villa and was going home.

In his first interview since leaving Love Island, O’Neill revealed that he “couldn’t cope” and he was “ready to break down”.

He told The Sun: “I was feeling so mentally drained, I just wanted to go home and get myself right.

“It broke me and I was already broken. I was crying my eyes out. I couldn’t cope. I was literally feeling awful. It was the worst I’d ever felt in my life.”

O’Neill added that he feared his temper would get out of hand and he could “get physical” Collard over his pursuit of Thorne.

Jacques O’Neill (ITV2)

He said that, unlike real life, he couldn’t remove himself from the situation and feared “things could go horribly wrong”.

Love Island’s producers had a “welfare chat” with O’Neill, who told them he “wanted to get out of the place”.

“I was crying, saying to them, ‘I’m ready to go home.’”

O’Neill’s exit came as a shock to the other Islanders and viewers, and led to emotional scenes with his fellow contestants.

Explaining his decision to leave to the other Islanders, he said: “I can’t stick around and not be myself. It’s not fair on me, and it’s not fair on Paige.”

Love Island continues nightly (except Saturdays) at 9pm on ITV2, with episodes available on ITV Hub and BritBox the next day.