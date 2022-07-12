Love Island: Jacques brands Adam Collard 'f****** nothing'

ITV has confirmed that Love Island contestant Jacques O'Neill has made the decision to leave the villa after branding bombshell Adam Collard "f****** nothing" in Tuesday's (12 July) episode.

A teaser for Tuesday's episode showed the rugby player, who is coupled up with paramedic Paige Thorne, appearing to be irritated by 2018 islander Collard "chatting s*** behind his back."

"Jacques has made the decision to leave the villa. He will explain his reasons to the Islanders during tonight’s episode", an ITV spokesperson said.

