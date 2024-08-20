Support truly

Love Island USA’s highly anticipated, two-part reunion special is set to release on August 19, and fans are counting down the hours until they can press play.

But before the dramatic gathering, which will see fan-favorite islanders “do their big one” and address issues that have arisen since being on the summer reality series, the producers left a message for the show’s fans.

“Big love to everyone who joined us in Fiji this summer,” their message in an August 19 Instagram post started. “The season six reunion drops tonight on Peacock, and we’re buzzing to bring our islanders back together.”

The message continued: “The reunion is full of drama, but remember – these are real people, so let’s keep it kind and positive. Let’s end the season with the same love and respect we started with.

“The cast are all part of the Love Island USA fam now, and while we love your passion for them, we ask that you always choose to be kind. Let’s lift them up and spread the love. Enjoy the reunion, and see you in Fiji next summer!”

The Love Island USA message on mental health comes just six days after the reunion was filmed in Manhattan, gathering season six winners Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, along with contestants Leah Kateb, Miguel Hirachi, JaNa Craig, Kaylor Martin, Olivia Walker, and more in Chelsea, New York.

Following the July 21 finale in Fiji, fans saw tensions rise between the ex-islanders as they adjusted to post-villa life and attempted to make their relationships work on the outside. Finalist couples reportedly split as friendships dissolved, leaving a string of social media hysterics to be dealt with at the reunion. Martin and Aaron Evans are rumored to have broken up during the reunion taping with the 22-year-old Pittsburgh resident leaving the studio and admitting she and Evans were “done.”

What’s more, a few islanders such as Andrea Carmona, Sierra Mills, Evans, and Robert Rausch touched down back home and were greeted with hate online with internet sleuths shaming them for their televised actions.

Contestant Daniela Ortiz Rivera addressed the repercussions this hate had on her fellow cast members in a tearful TikTok video posted after the reunion was filmed. In the emotional video, Rivera, 22, spoke about suicide prevention awareness, admitting several islanders spoke about their mental health during the reunion.

open image in gallery All four of the final four couples will be featured in the reunion ( Ben Symons/Peacock )

She said: “I just want to talk about something real quick. Please watch.

“Everything that’s been happening, during all this, and all the hate that people are getting breaks my heart so much because at the end of the day, these people aren’t characters, they’re real people with real feelings,” she continued “Hearing people express to me, multiple people, that they’re going through this, it breaks my heart. Please be more kind to these people. Everyone is going through so much. Everyone is learning from their mistakes every day.”

The Love Island USA reunion will be released on Peacock at 9pm EST.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.