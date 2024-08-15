Support truly

Love Island USA star Kaylor Martin has revealed that she and Aaron Evans are no longer “together.”

The season six cast of the Peacock reality dating series reunited on Wednesday, August 14, to film the highly anticipated reunion special. While taping the reunion in New York City, the 22-year-old graduate gave fans an update on her relationship with Evans, 27.

In a TikTok video, Martin confirmed to fans and cameras outside: “Aaron and I are not okay.”

“We are done, we are not together,” she added. However, the hordes of screaming fans that greeted the cast seemed to drown out the rest of Martin’s comments.

Martin and the Traitors UK alum, one of the longest-lasting couples in the Fiji villa, were initially believed to be one of the frontrunners for season six. However, fans turned on the couple after Evans’ ill-fated trip to the franchise staple – Casa Amor – where he had a dalliance with Daniela Ortiz Rivera to “test” the strength of his relationship with Martin. As audiences became privy to his flirty behavior outside the main villa, fans were turned off by the couple and ultimately voted Evans and Martin off Love Island USA just days before the finale.

The 22-year-old has publicly voiced her reservations about his on-screen behavior since leaving the villa, appearing on multiple podcasts to share how she and Evans were navigating their relationship without the cameras.

Martin first appeared on The Viall Files podcast to debrief her rollercoaster romance with Evans, which included taking him back after Casa Amor. She noted how she’s “really scared of getting hurt, but [she’s] really young” and appreciated the experience. Martin also detailed how she’s approaching her relationship with Evans outside the villa.

“It would be very easy for me to be like, ‘OK, Aaron, we’re done. I don’t want to talk to you.’ But I just know that there is something there,” she continued. “If it blows up in my face, it does, and I’ll learn from it.”

On July 31, Martin appeared on the BFFs podcast with Evans and fellow castmate Robert Rausch, where she admitted that she wanted to “take a step back” from Evans and “take things really slow” after having “finally” watched the Casa Amor episodes.

She explained: “I don’t want to end things, because I know what Aaron and I had was true and real, but I feel like I just gave him chance after chance... and it wasn’t even all of the Casa [Amor] thing, it was just more so him not taking accountability like Kordell [Beckham] did, which really hurt.”

“I don’t wanna give up on us, but I definitely have my doubts and I was telling Aaron the other day, I have trust issues now and I don’t wanna be that toxic person in this relationship,” she added.

Whether Martin and Evans are done for good remains to be seen, as all questions will hopefully be answered at the Love Island USA reunion special – airing on Peacock on Monday, August 19 at 9pm ET.