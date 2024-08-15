Support truly

Love Island USA season six contestant Daniela Ortiz Rivera has caused a stir on social media after she posted an emotional video, prompting fans to speculate what went down at the recent reunion taping.

Following the climactic season of Peacock’s reality dating series, which became the most-watched reality series streaming in the US, Love Island USA’s production team gathered cast members in New York City on Wednesday, August 14, for the highly anticipated reunion special. Eager fans gathered outside the islanders’ hotel, screaming as winners Serena Page and Kordell Beckham – along with Leah Kateb, Miguel Harichi, Kaylor Martin, and Olivia Walker – left to film the reunion.

The drama has only escalated since the season finale aired on Peacock on July 21. Multiple controversial couples – such as Martin and Aaron Evans, and Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky – have sparked split rumors less than one week after leaving the Fiji villa. Feud speculation has also swirled between multiple islanders, as many eagle-eyed fans discovered that some have unfollowed each other on Instagram. What’s more, the turmoil took an unfortunate turn when contestants like Evans, Robert Rausch, Andrea Carmona, and Daniela Ortiz Rivera returned from Fiji and were greeted with overwhelming hate online.

With all the post-villa events that have ensued, Love Island USA fans are voicing their predictions for the televised reunion and guessing which issues were addressed, especially after Rivera posted a suicide prevention video on TikTok immediately after filming.

Just hours after the reunion wrapped filming, Rivera took to her social media to speak to her followers about suicide prevention awareness – and fans are curious as to what motivated her. “I just want to talk about something real quick. Please watch,” the 22-year-old said in her video, which has now amassed more than 1.2 million views since it was posted Wednesday evening.

“Please just listen to me. I look crazy, I’m crying. But I just really want to talk about suicide prevention and awareness, and I just think it’s really important. I’ve personally lost family members, people who’ve meant a lot to me,” she continued, fighting back tears. “Everything that’s been happening, during all this, and all the hate that people are getting breaks my heart so much because at the end of the day, these people aren’t characters, they’re real people with real feelings.

Rivera went on to admit that “many people” at the reunion talked about suicide.

“Hearing people express to me, multiple people, that they’re going through this, it breaks my heart. Please be more kind to these people. Everyone is going through so much. Everyone is learning from their mistakes every day,” she added.

According to Rivera, past Love Island contestants told her that they never received as much online attention or hate as this season’s islanders have received. “None of those people have even gotten a quarter of the hate that these people are getting now,” Rivera proclaimed, adding how her fellow cast members didn’t think their season would amount to the viewership level it did.

“I can’t go without saying anything because that’s not okay either. People need to understand how serious of a situation this is. The way I saw people going through it today is insane. The way I see people keep going through it is insane,” she remarked. “There’s no reason for you to hate them. You don’t know these people. Please be nice.”

open image in gallery This summer, ‘Love Island USA’ season six became the most-watched reality TV series streaming in the US ( Peacock )

Her caption read: “I felt the need to speak about this because its very important to me. It makes me lose hope when I see how people can just be so awful to others. Bullying is not a joke, it is nothing that should be taken lightly.”

Thousands of viewers flooded the comments section of Rivera’s post, sending her sweet messages and speculating about what was mentioned at the reunion.

“The reunion must’ve went craaaazyyy,” one TikTok user wrote, while another commented: “girl WHAT HAPPENED.”

One fan simply said: “OH I CANT wait for MONDAYY.”

A third user noted: “The cyberbullying this season has been relentless and insane. Thank you for saying something. You have a pure heart and it shows. God bless you.”

“I’ve been saying this! People saying the cast members looking drained after the villa but it’s actually the COMMENTS, judgments and negative opinions that is draining them. We gotta do better,” another fan agreed.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.