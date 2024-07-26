Love Island USA’s Leah Kateb admits she almost left the show multiple times

Support truly

It’s no secret this summer’s season of Love Island USA was a fan favorite leaving viewers stunned until the winners of season six, Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, were announced during the July 21 finale.

For six weeks, Bravo’s Ariana Madix ushered in an iconically controversial, passionate, and zealous bunch, welcoming them to Fiji for the dating experience of a lifetime. With no connection to the outside world (no phones), islanders were instructed to form connections in the controlled, high-pressure environment. And the outcome was so much more entertaining than anyone could have predicted. Fits were thrown, die-hard friendships were formed, and betrayal was rife, making every minute of every episode captivating.

As the season became the most-watched reality series this summer and the most-watched streaming series in the second week of July, fans were fawning over one islander: Leah Kateb, the Calabasas “Queen.” Though Kateb and her finishing partner, Miguel Harichi, were voted the runners-up of the season, Kateb has seemingly come out on top, garnering more than two million followers on Instagram and TikTok.

The Persian California-based 24-year-old was celebrated for her brutally honest, frighteningly relatable one-liners throughout her time in the villa. Her soundbites from the show have since gone viral on TikTok as users mimic the reality icon admitting she needs an interesting man who can “send her to the psych ward.”

However, one of her most notable bits was when she was in a love triangle with snake wrangler Robert Rausch and Andrea Carmona. Their intense split led to scattered arguments and emotional conversations throughout the rest of their time. If it wasn’t the public rooting for their toxic relationship, it was their fellow islanders urging them to rekindle. Of course, they didn’t, but the thought of each other was always in the back of their minds.

After Rausch appeared on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast on July 23, fans wondered whether Kateb would get her podcast cameo. Cooper was already ahead of the game, inviting Kateb to record with her for an episode that would drop just two days later.

During their discussion, Kateb opened up about her past dating history, the public’s surprising reaction to her, and Rausch. In the throes of what Kateb considers her time on “Rob Island,” the candid star admitted she considered leaving the show three times. If it wasn’t for Page, her best friend on the show, Kateb would’ve left without seeing the experience through.

“I was having a very tough time in the villa,” Kateb admits. “There were times where I pulled head production aside and I said, ‘I don’t want to be here any more.’”

She continued: “There were three instances I can remember where I literally said, ‘I’m not having fun any more. I have to go.’ The reason that I did stay was Serena. She’s the one who convinced me to stay.”

When whispers about her and Rausch continued to spread around the villa, even after they’d made amends as friends, Kateb thought she couldn’t handle the environment any more and told the producer she wanted to leave.

What’s more, Kateb revealed an unknown detail about the islanders’ experience. According to her, the production offers the contestants “psych sessions” where they can speak with a certified mental health professional. Allegedly, Kateb was called into the “psych” three times in one day to ensure she was doing okay.