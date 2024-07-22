Love Island USA season six winners revealed: Who won the $100,000 cash prize?

Support truly

Love Island USA season six has officially ended, meaning America has crowned its favorite couple.

After six weeks of dramatic recouplings and steamy challenges, only four couples remained in the villa ahead of the Love Island USA finale: JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez, Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington, Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi, and Serena Page and Kordell Beckham.

On Sunday, July 21, host Ariana Madix revealed the winners of Love Island USA – and the $100,000 cash prize – to be Serena and Kordell. The runner-ups were Leah and Miguel, followed by JaNa and Kenny in third place and Kendall and Nicole in fourth. Upon announcing this season’s winners, fireworks went off above the villa, causing Madix to even become emotional over the end of a record-breaking season.

Serena, a 24-year-old Texas native, and Kordell, the younger brother of NFL star Odell Beckham Jr, were one of the earliest cast members to couple up in the villa. The pair caught each other’s eye on day one, when they both arrived in Fiji wearing matching neon green ensembles.

However, things were a slow burn for the couple as Serena – who admitted she’d been hurt by relationships in the past – was unsure if she had romantic feelings for Kordell. Still, the pair grew to have a close friendship, causing Serena to let her guard down and explore a connection with the 22 year old.

open image in gallery ‘Love Island USA’ host Ariana Madix with season six winners Serena Page and Kordell Beckham ( Ben Symons/Peacock )

Things took a turn when the boys left the villa for Casa Amor – a fan-favorite twist that tests each couple’s connection by introducing a batch of new islanders. Despite Kordell’s lingering feelings for Serena, he sparked a connection with Casa Amor girl Daia McGhee and brought her back to the villa. Unsurprisingly, Serena was livid over Kordell’s decision to couple up with Daia, an event that caused one of the most-talked-about fights of Love Island USA season six.

Much to the excitement of fans, the pair ultimately found their way back to each other after Kordell promised Serena that he would fight to win her back. The couple then closed things off and became exclusive in the villa. On their final date, Serena and Kordell were treated to a movie night on the back of a pickup truck, as they watched a compilation of videos showing their Love Island journey. For the finale, the couple once again dressed in matching hot pink outfits before they were crowned the winners of Love Island USA season six. Serena and Kordell also split the cash prize, each of them taking home $50,000.

Love Island USA season six premiered on Peacock on June 11. Since then, it has reached record viewership as the most-watched streaming original series in the country. According to Luminate, an entertainment data tracking company, Love Island USA received 919 million minutes watched during the second week of July.

During the season finale, Madix also informed both viewers and the remaining islanders that there will be a reunion special airing on August 19 on Peacock. The reunion will see the Love Island USA cast sitting down to discuss some of the biggest moments from the season.

All episodes of Love Island USA season six are streaming on Peacock.