Love Island USA’s Leah Kateb addresses Kanye West dating rumors

The drama ofLove Island USA season six is still heating up even after the season six finale aired last Sunday, July 21.

Not an hour after Serena Page and Kordell Becham were crowned the winners of the most-watched reality series of the summer, one islander was confirmed to be the guest star on a tell-all episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy. Snake wrangler Robert Rausch joined the famed podcast host in the July 23 episode, spilling his dating secrets and dishing on the attention surrounding him and season favorite, Leah Kateb.

And while the self-proclaimed “Daddy Gang” was pleased to see Rausch fly straight from Fiji to Los Angeles for the recording with Cooper, they wondered whether Kateb would have her chance in the hot seat, too. Two days later, Kateb’s episode dropped.

The Call Her Daddy TikTok account teased the discussion topics in a sneak peek clip, and one question from Cooper seemed to leave Kateb speechless.

In the full episode, Cooper could be heard asking Kateb if she would be mad at her for asking a specific question. “Are you going to kill me if I ask you this,” the Unwell founder questioned before Kateb exclaimed: “What? Just say it!”

“There are rumors in LA that you dated Kanye West,” Cooper admitted. “Can you confirm or deny?” Immediately, Kateb looked to the side, off camera, at her sister in the room. She flashed a sly smile, opening her mouth to reply.

After a few seconds of silence, Cooper asked: “Should I move on?”

“Can you?” Kateb asked back. “Yeah, ask me more about Rob. Suddenly I want to talk about him! Suddenly I’d like to talk about Rob more.” Cooper and Kateb laughed together as Kateb jokingly rubbed the chair as if the topic made her nervous.

Fans theorized online whether they think the Calabasas-based reality star had a romantic relationship with the Donda artist. On one TikTok video of the podcast clip, a user said she’d heard West previously liked Kateb’s dating profile and Instagram.

Though Kateb didn’t confirm she and West had any connection, her supporters were worried she wouldn’t be featured in a Skims campaign like they wanted because of the rumors. “So, Kim is def not hiring her for Skims,” one TikTok user wrote.

Elsewhere in the episode, the Love Island USA finalist confessed she had “dabbled” in romantic relationships with professional athletes.

“One football player in my life,” Kateb told Cooper when she asked what sports these men played. She also noted that she’d dated a couple of basketball players.

The Independent has contacted Kateb and a representative for West for comment.