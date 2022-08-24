Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Olympic swimmer and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Adam Peaty has revealed he and his partner of three years, Eirianedd (Eiri) Munro, have separated.

The pair share a two-year-old son called George.

Taking to Instagram to announce the split, Peaty wrote in a lengthy caption: “Eiri and I have decided to go our separate ways. We have enjoyed a wonderful three years together, two of those with our gorgeous son George.

“Our priority has always been to provide the happiest and healthiest home environment for him, and right now that means ending our romantic relationship. I could not ask for a greater mother for George and I am so grateful to Eiri for her amazing support over the last three years.”

Peaty, 27, continued by saying that he’s “sorry” for letting his partner and son down.

“Eiri and George, I’m sorry for letting you down,” he said. “My only interest is for the wellbeing of our family at this difficult time so I ask that our privacy is respected and I won’t be saying anything further.”

Munro, 24, posted a separate note to her Instagram stories, writing: “Family, friends and followers. The last three years have been so, so amazing. Our little family has experienced so much laughter and love and joy. You guys have been such a significant part of that!

“The next chapter of my life is surely going to be an incredibly difficult one. I would appreciate that people would refrain from commenting, speculating or messaging. I have shared so much of my life, but for now I’m choosing privacy and I hope that you will respect that.

“I love and appreciate you all so much and I’m so thankful for all the fun and opportunities you’ve given me. I am going to be taking a break from social media, so goodbye for now. Thank you so much for everything.”

(Instagram @eirimunro)

Munro last posted a picture of Peaty to her Instagram page a week ago when the pair were enjoying a holiday together in Santorini, Greece with their son.

Munro captioned the post: “The king of the water (and his daddy).”

Peaty and Munro saw their relationship come under scrutiny last year when viewers thought Peaty leaned in for a kiss with dance partner Katya Jones on Strictly.

In early August, Munro posted a video of herself getting ready to go and support Peaty as he competed in the Commonwealth Games.

She captioned the post: “Yesterday went from 0-100 real quick! What a rollercoaster of emotions. One of the best days of our lives. We love you @adam_peaty.”