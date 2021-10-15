Adele’s new single, “Easy On Me”, is finally here - and the singer’s fans are more vocal on social media than ever before, with many of them teasing that they’re now considering splitting up with a partner.

The new track was inspired by the 33-year-old singer’s split from her husband, Simon Konecki, whom she married in 2018.

The couple finalised their divorce in March after splitting in 2019

In a statement announcing her forthcoming album, 30, which is due to be released on 19 November, Adele explained how personal some of its songs are.

“I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones… I’ve painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it,” she said.

In “Easy On Me”, the lyrics clearly point to a martial split, with phrases like, “You can’t deny how hard I have tried, I changed who I was to put you both first. But now I give up.”

Adele and Konecki have a nine-year-old son together, Angelo, whom the singer has previously said the album is dedicated to.

As a result of the personal aspect of the album, fans have reacted just as personally, sharing their own relationship concerns on Twitter in both a playful and serious manner.

“Adele making me wanna get a divorce,” tweeted one fan.

“Adele is gonna make divorce cool! I can’t wait to get divorced now!!!” added another.

Some of the responses have been particularly tongue-in-cheek: “I can’t believe Adele is making me get a divorce I’m not even married yet,” wrote one fan.

“How can I get married, have a child, and then get a divorce, in time for the release of Adele’s album so that I can better connect with the music,” added another.

Others joked they were planning on splitting from their partners temporarily.

“When @Adele new album drops I’m going to have my bf break up with me for a day. So I can feel what she’s feeling,” wrote one person.

Another person referenced Taylor Swift’s upcoming re-release of her breakup album, Red, which is coming out next month: “I have no reason to think that my bf and I are going to break up BUT Red (TV) and Adele 30 are coming out literally a week apart so honestly? I’m a little nervous [sic].”

For many people, the single’s release has coincided with an actual breakup, making it all the more poignant.

“Adele, her new song is going to help me so much with processing my break up, it’s wonderful and beautifully written,” one person tweeted.

Another said: “One of the pros of going thru a breakup rn is that i get to listen to adele‘s new album in full effect [sic].”