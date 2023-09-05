Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former Love Island contestant Amy Hart has announced her engagement to partner Sam Rason.

The 31-year-old reality star, who appeared in the fifth season of ITV’s dating show in 2019, shared photos from the romantic proposal on her Instagram account.

The first image showed former cabin crew member Hart standing on a stage wearing a long white dress, while Rason knelt down holding a ring, against a backdrop which read: “Will you marry me?”

Further snaps showed the couple embracing and toasting their happy news with a glass of champagne each.

“And he said… hey, whatcha doin’ the rest of your life?” Hart wrote in the caption, describing the proposal as “well and truly the biggest surprise ever”.

She explained what had been going on before Rason made his big gesture in a video posted on her Instagram stories, revealing that she had been on a cruise ship for a shoot when she received a message asking if she would like to watch some performers rehearsing.

The musical theatre fan agreed, then headed to the theatre where Rason then proposed.

In another Instagram story, Hart wrote: “The woman was too stunned to speak so she nervously laughed and cried a bit.”

The couple, who went public with their relationship back in August 2021, are parents to baby son Stanley, who was born in March.

Hart’s fellow Love Island contestants were quick to share their excitement at the happy news, with season five winner Amber Gill writing: “Omggg congratulations!”

Yewande Biala added: “Omg ! Screaming ! Congratulations.”

Love Island season four star Rosie Williams wrote: “Oh my heart you deserve so much happiness. Congratulations xxx.”

Hart was coupled up with fellow Love Island contestant Curtis Pritchard during the fifth season of the dating competition, but eventually made the decision to leave the show after they split.

Since her stint in the villa, she has appeared in reality shows including Celebs Go Dating and Celeb Ex in the City.