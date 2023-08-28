Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Island fans are rejoicing after season eight winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti appeared to have rekindled their romance, just two months after announcing their split.

On Monday 28 August, the British-born Turkish actor seemingly confirmed that she and the Italian model are back together in an Instagram post. Cülcüloğlu shared several photos from her 29th birthday celebrations in Turkey, captioning the post: “Favourite pics from the Motherland #birthday.”

In one photo, the rekindled couple could be seen smiling and gazing into each other’s eyes, as Sanclimenti held Cülcüloğlu close to him. Another image showed the two both dressed in white and posing for the camera. Sanclimenti wrapped his arm around Cülcüloğlu’s waist, while she placed her hand on his back.

Fans of the former couple - who announced in June that they had broken up after nearly a year of dating - instantly rushed to the comments as they declared that love really isn’t dead.

“MOM AND DAD ARE BACK TOGETHER,” one Instagram user proclaimed under Cülcüloğlu’s post.

“I have officially died! My mom and dad are back together,” another fan said.

“So glad you two are back together,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, others expressed how glad they were that Cülcüloğlu and Sanclimenti were able to reunite after a brief separation. “This is a very normal relationship. Couples break up and sometimes get back together,” a fan commented. “I am glad you both found a way back to each other. As long as you are both happy, then nothing else matters.”

Sanclimenti joined in on the fun when he left a red heart and side eye emoji in the comments, seemingly fuelling even more speculation that the two are back together.

The pair were rumoured to have rekindled the romance earlier this week, when the Italian entrepreneur shared solo photos of himself in Cülcüloğlu’s ancestral country. In a recent video posted to his Instagram Story, Sanclimenti also teased fans when he shared a clip of him and Cülcüloğlu walking on the beach in Turkey. “I’ve found someone I think I know,” he wrote over the video, as Cülcüloğlu appeared on camera in a black bikini.

To celebrate Cülcüloğlu’s 29th birthday, Sanclimenti also shared a separate Instagram Story of the Love Island winner drinking a glass of champagne. He seemingly alluded to their recent breakup when he captioned the post: “Despite all the storms, I wanted to make this day special for you... Enjoy the moment, make a wish and blow hard. Happy birthday, @ekinsuofficial.”

The soap opera star later shared the same picture on her Instagram Stories, adding: “Surprising me like always, thank you for a good birthday.”

On 29 June, Sanclimenti announced that he and Cülcüloğlu had broken up, just 10 months after they were declared winners of the popular ITV reality dating show in August 2022. “Ekin-Su and I are no longer together. I am grateful for the memories and opportunities we shared together and I wish her nothing but the best,” he wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. “I would like for everybody to respect this decision during this difficult time, I will continue to support Ekin in any way possible.”

Prior to their split, the two sparked engagement rumours when a video showed the Italian reality star gifting Cülcüloğlu a £1,000 Cartier Love ring from a box and placing it on her engagement finger. However, Sanclimenti later denied speculation that the two were engaged during an appearance on Good Morning Britain, saying: “I gave a ring because now we are officially together, we love each other, we live together... I thought she deserved something on her hands.