Love Island’s Davide addresses Ekin-Su engagement rumours

Rumours of an engagement between Love Island winners Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Culculoglu have been flying.

The whispers have been sparked by the sighting of a ring on Ekin-Su’s finger, sending fans into an excited flurry of anticipation.

He was asked about a video where he presented his partner with flowers and the ring during an appearance on GMB.

“I gave a ring because now we are officially together, we love each other, we live together ... I thought she deserved something on her hands,” he said.

However, he explains that it’s not an official engagement ring.

Sign up for our newsletters.