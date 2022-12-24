Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Davide appear to get engaged

Ekin-Su CülcüloÄŸlu and Davide Sanclimenti appear to have gotten engaged during a recent trip to Italy.

The Love Island winners jetted off to Rome before their first Christmas together where the Italian reality star, 27, opted to mark the occasion with a ring.

In a video shared on both of their Instagram pages, Davide told fans something “is missing” from her finger.

Ekin-Su, 27, is seen opening a gifted £1k Cartier Love ring from a box and placing it on her engagement finger.

Sources close to the couple insist they are not engaged, according to the Sun.

