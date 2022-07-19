Anya Taylor-Joy ‘secretly marries’ musician boyfriend

Anya Taylor-Joy has reportedly married her partner of one year Malcom McRae.

The Queen’s Gambit star and her musician beau have largely avoided the spotlight, but sources have now claimed that the couple have tied the knot.

The pair, who are currently in Sydney where Taylor-Joy is filming Furiosa, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, apparently exchanged vows in the US before heading to Australia, according to Page Six.

While the 26-year-old has been photographed sporting an emerald and diamond ring on her wedding finger, recent pictures of her in Sydney reveal that she now also has a matching diamond wishbone ring too.

The couple were first spotted together in spring 2021.

In July 2021, the Alabama musician posted a photograph of The Northman actor with a caption that simply read: “I’m besotted.”

And on Valentine’s Day this year, the award-winning actor posted a black and white snap of the couple kissing with the caption: “👥We’re the same shape👥Happy v day lovers 💋”.

The pair made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party in March, with Taylor-Joy looking radiant in a sheer black Dior gown.

In March, the actor told British Vogue that McRae was her “hobby”.

“I’ve finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading,” she said.

“We’re basically 80-years-old and seven at the same time and it works really well.”

And in 2018, she talked about the advantages of keeping her private life under wraps.

“There’s a beauty in being anonymous, there’s a reason why we’re actors, we’re playing other people so I think the idea of someone being interested in me, I’m quite a private person, is a bit daunting but I try not to think about it,” she told The Guardian.

The Independent has approached Taylor-Joy’s representative for comment.