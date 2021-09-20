Anya Taylor-Joy just stole the show yet again with her beautiful dress on the Emmys 2021red carpet.

The actor opted for a dramatic Christian DiorHaute Couture design: a champagne halterneck dress worn with a long, golden yellow shawl.

Her hair was styled in an elegant high bun, and she finished the look with silver Elsa Peretti Diamonds by the Yard jewellery from Tiffany & Co.

The Queen’s Gambit star was nominated for 18 awards. Although the 25-year-old didn’t pick up the Best Lead Actress award, the show took 11 wins including Best Anthology or Limited Series.

At the afterparty, Taylor-Joy changed into a champagne bralette and shorts with a hooded cape. She also wore a matching sating face mask.

Fans have reacted to the outfits, applauding the Last Night in Soho actor for her strong red carpet looks throughout this year.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Anya Taylor-Joy,” one person on Twitter wrote alongside photographs shared by the actor’s hair stylist Gregory Russell.

“No thoughts just Anya Taylor-Joy and her signature pose during this awards season,” wrote another fan next to shots of her previous turns on the red carpet.

“The category is face and Anya Taylor-Joy wins every single time,” it was confirmed.

“The Anya Taylor-Joy outfit got BETTER when I saw the bottom half,” declared this Twitter fan.

“They say dress to impress and Anya Taylor-Joy took that s**t to heart,” concluded another.

Earlier this month, Taylor-Joy caused another big reaction with her outfit at the Venice Film Festival. She attended a screening of Last Night in Soho in a Barbie-inspired Dior Haute Couture satin silk dress that featured a matching beret.

The star went with another Dior couture design at the Golden Globes in February: a strappy emerald green gown with a matching shawl.