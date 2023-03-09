Are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny dating? Everything we know about rumoured romance

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have appeared to confirm dating rumours after the pair were spotted kissing outside a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old model and the 28-year-old rapper were seen grabbing dinner with a group of friends – including Jenner’s famous sister, Kylie Jenner – at Sushi Park in West Hollywood, California on Tuesday 7 March. The sighting comes after Jenner and Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, went on a so-called double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber on 18 February.

In photos captured by TMZ, Jenner is seen wrapping her arm around the Puerto Rican singer to seemingly say goodbye, before leaning in for a kiss. Following their reported double date with the Biebers last month, a source told People that the pair “are spending time together.”

“Kendall recently started hanging out with him,” another source said. “They were introduced by friends. He moved to LA a few weeks ago and bought a house.”

“She likes him and is having fun,” they added. “He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.”

The sushi date comes after celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi shared a blind item last month that claimed to have seen Jenner and Bad Bunny kissing at a club in Los Angeles. “This single, famous model sister was seen playing tonsil hockey with Bad Bunny at a private LA club last night,” read the anonymous message posted to Deuxmoi’s Instagram story.

The anonymous blogger then claimed the “famous model sister” was indeed Kendall Jenner during an episode of their podcast, Deux U.

“So I’m revealing it was Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, I have witnesses on the scene who saw her leave the club,” they said. “She left the club, got into her car, two minutes later they pulled Bad Bunny’s car around.”

Jenner was previously in a relationship with NBA star Devin Booker. The supermodel and the Phoenix Suns player began dating in 2020 but called it quits in October 2022 “due to their busy schedules,” according to E! News.

The pair dated on-and-off throughout 2022, briefly breaking up in June that year after “hitting a rough patch” in their relationship.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny – whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – was previously linked to singer and jewelry designer Gabriela Berlingeri. In a 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, he revealed the pair met at a restaurant in 2017. The two reportedly broke up earlier this year.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny for comment.