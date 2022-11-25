The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Dear Evan Hansen stars Ben Platt and Noah Galvin announce engagement
The actors publicly confirmed their romance in May 2020
‘Only Us’ from Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen performed by Ben Platt and Laura Dreyfuss
Dear Evan Hansen stars Ben Platt and Noah Galvin have announced they’re engaged after two years of dating.
The couple, who both starred as the titular role in the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen, shared pictures of the proposal to Instagram on Friday, 25 November.
“He agreed to hang out forever,” Platt captioned his post, while Galvin candidly captioned his: “I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours”.
The sweet photos show Platt, 29, and Galvin, 28, surrounded by flowers and candles as The Politician star cradles his fiancé’s face in his hands, seemingly moments after Platt popped the question.
Another image provides a close-up image of the engagement ring, designed by Los Angeles-based jeweler Grace Lee. The industrial ring appears to feature an emerald cut surrounded by a metal band.
After Platt stepped down from the role of Evan Hansen in the Tony award-winning musical, Galvin was announced as his replacement in November 2017.
The two first became friends, but kept their romance quiet until Galvin revealed their relationship status in May 2020 on an episode of the Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine podcast.
“Ben and I are dating,” the Booksmart actor confirmed. “I asked him this morning. I was like, ‘Are we allowed to talk about this?’ And he’s like, ‘Don’t go into our nitty-gritty, but yeah, people can know,’” Galvin said. “It’s still relatively new.”
The Pitch Perfect actor previously shared details about how his relationship with Galvin blossomed from just friends to something more.
“We were friends for five years and right before the pandemic, we finally decided to really give it a shot,” Platt said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “We kind of skated around it for a long time.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies